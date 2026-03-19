Kashmir almond and walnut cultivation declines

Almond blossoms in the Kashmir Valley, India, are appearing earlier, indicating the possibility of a warmer summer that may affect crop development. Growers report concerns about long-term production, with some indicating a gradual reduction in orchard area.

"People come from all over the country to see almond orchards, they say it looks like Japan," said Asif Khan, an almond farmer from Pulwama. "But I fear that in a few years, even these few orchards will disappear from Kashmir."

Almonds and walnuts remain key crops in the region, although India produces less than 10 per cent of its almond consumption. Walnut production meets around 80–85 per cent of domestic demand, with additional imports required for higher-grade products. Imports from Chile, Afghanistan, and the U.S. continue to supply the market.

Growers report constraints linked to production systems. The sector operates largely without centralised seed banks, mechanised harvesting, standardised quality control, or advanced packaging. This affects the ability to compete with imported products.

"In taste, we know our almonds and walnuts are unbeatable. But look at the beautiful, shiny, and large dry fruits that come from California and Chile — to an average customer, that is much more attractive than our uneven products," said Mudassir, an almond farmer from Chadoora.

Orchard conversion is ongoing in parts of Kashmir, with growers replacing almond trees with apple production or shifting land use. Walnut production is also affected by ageing trees and lower yields. Erratic weather patterns and limited institutional support are influencing production decisions.

The introduction of lower import duties on almonds and walnuts under the India-U.S. trade agreement is expected to affect market dynamics further.

The Horticulture Department of Jammu and Kashmir has outlined measures to adjust production systems, including high-density planting, improved processing, and the development of a centralised dry fruit market. Implementation has been gradual, with some projects pending.

"Almonds and walnuts are historic species of Kashmir Valley and have been grown for centuries, but that is also where the problem lies — in traditional varieties," said Vikas Anand, director of J&K's horticulture department. "It is time for an upheaval of that pattern, and with the support of the CM and even the PM, we will make Kashmir a top destination for dry fruits."

The government has introduced a high-density plantation scheme covering multiple crops, with a 50 per cent subsidy for participating growers. Around 10,000 Chandler walnut saplings have been imported for distribution following quarantine procedures.

At the farm level, growers are evaluating returns. Apple orchards offer earlier yields compared to almonds, which require 8–10 years before production. Local prices are around Rs 300 (US$3.60) per kilogram for almonds and Rs 100 (US$1.20) per kilogram for apples.

"Almond and walnut farming was good as long as it was profitable. But there's no organised market, no state support, and now it seems like even nature is not on our side," said Asif.

Source: ThePrint