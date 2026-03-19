Australian nectarines hit high standard despite weather challenges

Australian summer fruit growers have delivered a high-quality nectarine season despite challenging and variable weather conditions across key growing regions.

According to Summerfruit Australia chair and nectarine grower Dean Morpeth, while conditions were difficult at times, growers have produced consistent outcomes with strong internal fruit quality.

"The weather has been extremely challenging in certain regions at different times," Morpeth said. "But the end product reaching the market has been of a very high standard."

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From a production perspective, internal quality has been a standout this season, with higher-than-average Brix levels reported across many programs. Fruit sizing has also been favourable, supporting solid performance in domestic wholesale markets.

"We've seen good size profiles this season, which has positioned fruit well in the Australian market and supported strong wholesale outcomes."

As the industry moved from production into market planning, a disciplined approach to supply has been a key focus, particularly given current global conditions.

"At the moment, supply and demand are relatively well balanced. We're sending appropriate volumes into the markets we have access to, with a focus on maintaining value rather than chasing volume," Morpeth said.

While demand across export markets has remained relatively stable, broader economic pressures have influenced trading conditions.

"This isn't isolated to stone fruit. Across agriculture and other industries, the economic environment is tight, and that's influencing consumer behaviour and purchasing patterns."

With a large proportion of export volume concentrated into relatively few markets, pricing movements within those programs have had a significant impact on overall grower returns.

"This season, softer pricing has placed pressure on margins, despite strong fruit performance," Morpeth says. "This reinforces the importance of disciplined supply and a continued focus on market diversification over time."

As fruit moved through export channels, performance in-market remained positive, supported by long-standing international relationships.

"Fruit that has been shipped has been well received and moved efficiently through the market. From a performance perspective, it's been very pleasing."

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Australia's strong relationships with international customers have helped maintain stability during a challenging economic period.

"Australia has long-standing relationships with its export partners, and that trust has been very important in maintaining continuity through more challenging conditions."

From a consumer standpoint, the season has delivered a strong eating experience, reinforcing the value of Australian summer fruit in both domestic and export markets.

"I think the feedback from in-market has been very positive. The fruit has delivered on eating quality, and that's critical for maintaining consumer confidence."

Looking ahead, the industry remains well positioned should global conditions improve, although cost pressures continue to affect grower profitability.

"As economic conditions strengthen, whether through increased demand or the return of higher-value consumers, that will naturally support export growth," Morpeth says.

"There's increasing pressure on margins, and that's a reality growers are navigating. Our focus remains on producing high-quality fruit and maintaining standards, so that when conditions improve, we are well placed to capitalise."

For more information:

Dean Morpeth

Summerfruit Australia

https://summerfruit.com.au/

Tel: +61 418 364 446