“Easter is becoming increasingly important for radish sales each year”

"It's good to be working with radishes at the moment," says John Grootscholten of Daily Fresh Radish from Naaldwijk. "Outside, spring weather has already arrived, and in the greenhouse it certainly has as well. The radishes are growing quickly, and fortunately, there is also strong demand, so that combination works well."

© Daily Fresh Radish

"We sometimes have springs where growth is strong, but demand is lacking, putting pressure on the market, but that is not the case this year. The quality of the radishes is also good, although that is usually the case at this time of year."

© Daily Fresh Radish

The radish grower partly attributes the strong demand to the sunny weather. "We had a lot of sunshine a few weeks ago, and that often coincides with increased demand for radishes. Most of the demand currently comes from Germany and Poland, but the Netherlands, Scandinavia, and Belgium are also performing well. Poland itself has virtually no radish production. In summer, they often source radishes from Germany and in winter from Italy, but with some shortages in Italy at the moment, they are turning to us."

© Daily Fresh Radish

"Prices are currently above average. There are times when trade does not perform as well in March, but since there are no surpluses now, prices are not falling sharply," John continues. He is therefore looking ahead to the festive period with confidence. "Easter is becoming increasingly important each year in spring; high production and Easter together make it one of our best weeks of the year. Christmas used to create the main peak, but that period is no longer as busy as it once was."

© Daily Fresh Radish

"Specialty sales are also performing well. For a long time, supply was tight, but they are now becoming more widely available again, just like red radishes. Loose radishes are somewhat less available, but that is also because sales of bunch radishes are strong. If there were no demand for those, we would shift more volume into loose radishes," the grower concludes.

© Daily Fresh Radish

© Daily Fresh Radish

For more information:

Daily Fresh Radish

Hoge Geest 25

2671 LK Naaldwijk

John: +31 (0) 6 51 592838

Dennis: +31 (0) 6 54 244414

[email protected]

www.dailyfreshradish.nl