Harps Food Stores plans to acquire 18 stores

Canada: Galleria Supermarket to open new flagship in the GTA

Galleria Supermarket is growing its presence in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with its most ambitious store yet, a new flagship location that it says will serve as a new "K-Hub" (Korean hub) for the area. The new location, Galleria Supermarket K-Town is set to mark its grand opening on March 19 at 300 Steeles Ave. W. in Thornhill.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

US: Afresh expands AI platform beyond fresh to cover every item in the store

Afresh announced the expansion of the Afresh platform to every department across the grocery enterprise - including center store, frozen, general merchandise, and health and beauty, in addition to the fresh perimeter where Afresh built its foundation.

Source: prnewswire.com

US: Aldi looks to rebrand 7 Winn Dixies in Central Florida

Aldi will transition a handful of Winn-Dixie stores in Central Florida over the coming months, the Orlando Business Journal reports. The company will convert three locations in Brevard County, two in Lake County, and one each in Volusia and Seminole counties to the Aldi format.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Ahold Delhaize USA puts Abby Cook in charge of private label

Ahold Delhaize USA promoted Abby Cook to senior vice president of Own Brands. Cook will oversee the grocer's private-label portfolio and position it for the next phase of growth.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Harps Food Stores to buy 18 grocery stores in Tennessee, Kentucky

Springdale-based grocer Harps Food Stores Inc. plans to acquire 18 stores from Joey and Jeanie Hays, owners of Dyer Foods, an independent grocery retailer with multiple locations across western Tennessee and Kentucky. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Source: talkbusiness.net

FY 2025: HelloFresh SE continues to show strong AEBITDA performance while efficiency program progresses meaningfully

HelloFresh Group reported: "HelloFresh Group revenue in 2025 amounted to approx. €6.8bln, corresponding to a (9.0)% yoy decline in constant currency (FY 2024: €7.7bln). The strong AEBITDA performance in 2025 is largely driven by the meaningful progress of the efficiency program. By the end of 2025, 80% of the efficiency initiatives were successfully implemented through which total savings of €160mln were generated. For the whole year 2026, HelloFresh expects incremental annual savings of €140mln".

Source: hellofreshgroup.com

Norway: SPAR building ultra-fast grocery delivery

SPAR Norway launched its new SPAR QuickCommerce solution to meet current customer requirements for speed and convenience. Through this new quick-commerce solution, customers can receive their groceries in as little as 20-45 minutes, without adding complexity or cost for local SPAR Norway retailers.

Source: spar-international.com

Holland: Jumbo unveils "positive" marketing approach

A new look, a new tagline, new campaigns, a new price label, a new magazine: Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo is revamping its marketing communications. "We're going to do an even better job of explaining to our customers what Jumbo stands for", says CEO Jesper Højer.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Tesco is the first UK supermarket to ditch traditional barcodes on food

Tesco is the first retailer to start making the big switch, as the supermarket is currently trialling the use of QR codes across some of its own-brand fresh produce and meat products, including lemons, limes, steaks and sausages.

Source: metro.co.uk

France: Carrefour wins the ESSEC Grand Prix for Responsible Retail

Carrefour reported: "ESSEC, a business school renowned for its chair in consumer goods, has awarded the Carrefour Group the 2026 Grand Prix for Responsible Retail for its comprehensive strategy promoting food that is more environmentally friendly and better for health".

Source: carrefour.com