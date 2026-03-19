Grupo Éxito’s 2025 net profit a tenfold increase from 2024

US: Whole Foods Market doubles Los Gatos footprint with 43,000-square-foot store

Whole Foods Market is bringing a major update to Los Gatos, California, with the opening of a 43,130-square-foot location at 15650 Los Gatos Boulevard on April 15.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Grupo Éxito's net profit soars tenfold in 2025

Latin American grocery retailer Grupo Éxito reported that its 2025 net profit soared to over COP 592bln (€139.7mln), a tenfold increase from 2024. This growth was fuelled by strong sales, improved operational efficiency, and significant contributions from complementary businesses. The company's consolidated revenue reached COP 22tln (€5.19bln), marking a 4% increase (excluding exchange rate effects) compared to the previous year.

Source: esmmagazine.com

US: AWG brands expands private label assortment

Associated Wholesale Grocers is adding more than 60 items to its AWG Brands private label portfolio that touch a variety of categories. The new additions to the AWG Brands assortment include: Superior Selections by Best Choice Salad Toppers (2 items): Growing the existing line from four to six varieties, the new Garlic Pepper Crispy Onions and Wonton Strips deliver bold flavor and a signature crunch.

Source: storebrands.com

US: UNFI will close Racine, Wisconsin, plant, laying off 443 workers

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) plans to close a distribution facility in Racine, Wisconsin, according to multiple media reports. The move will lay off 443 workers. UNFI said the closure is part of a transition to Joliet, Illinois, where a distribution center supports long-term growth.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Amazon expands faster delivery options across United States

Amazon introduced new one-hour and three-hour delivery options in parts of the United States, expanding its push to speed up order fulfillment and compete in the fast-growing same-day delivery market.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Canada: Farm Boy expands north with Collingwood, Ontario location

Farm Boy is expanding into Northern Ontario with a new store in Collingwood, set to open on March 26. The location at 39 Huron St. is taking over a former Sobeys store and will employ several of the same team members, according to a press release from the Empire-owned banner.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

New Zealand: Woolworths' newest store will open in Paerata Rise

Woolworths New Zealand reported: "Big news for residents (and future residents) of Paerata Rise, a new development near Pukekohe. Woolworths' newest store will open there early next year. The new 3,600m2 store will be built to meet the needs of the community with a modern look and feel, extensive fresh foods section, in-store bakery, and a direct-to-boot facility for online customers to pick up their orders".

Source: linkedin.com

Lidl expands UEFA collaboration with multi-year partnership

Lidl has announced a long-term strategic partnership with UEFA, expanding its existing collaboration into a multi-year agreement. The retailer, owned by Schwarz Group, will become both UEFA's Take Care Nutrition and grassroots football partner.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Retail and wholesale as a strategic pillar of EU competitiveness

EuroCommerce reported: "Ahead of the European Tripartite Social Summit and European Council, and as the European social partners representing employers and workers in the retail and wholesale sector, we jointly call on the EU institutions to give greater strategic attention to services, and in particular retail and wholesale in the EU's competitiveness, Single Market and social agenda. Retail and wholesale is Europe's first private employer, providing 26mln jobs, that is one in seven jobs in Europe. Our sector brings together 5mln businesses, which generate 10% of the EU's GDP and provide an essential service to consumers and their business customers".

Source: eurocommerce.eu

UK: Waitrose Barnet reveals multi-million pound transformation

Waitrose reported: "Waitrose Barnet has unveiled its new look store following a multi-million pound refurbishment designed to deliver an even better experience for customers. Waitrose Barnet is ready to welcome customers with its exceptional fresh produce, high-quality meat and fish, cheese, beer, wine and spirits, dinner from food lovers' favourite - Waitrose No. 1 and more".

Source: johnlewispartnership.co.uk

UK: The King sees food waste innovation in action during visit to Greencore

Greencore reported: "His Majesty The King toured Greencore's Warrington food manufacturing site to see first-hand how the food industry is driving innovation to tackle food waste. During the visit, The King watched the Greencore team prepare examples of the one million fresh, high-quality meals the business has donated to community groups over the past year through the Coronation Food Project".

Source: greencore.com

Austria: Maximarkt appoints Werner Schickmayr as marketing head

Austrian retailer Maximarkt has appointed Werner Schickmayr as its new head of marketing, responsible for overseeing operational and strategic marketing activities. Since 2002, Maximarkt has been a subsidiary of Interspar.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Tesco announces over £200mln investment in pay, with 5.1% increase for hourly-paid colleagues

Tesco reported: "Tesco has reached an agreement with trade union Usdaw that will increase the hourly pay rate for colleagues in stores and online fulfilment centres to £13.28 an hour from 29 March 2026".​

Source: tescoplc.com

YouGov: Adoption barriers to rapid grocery delivery in the UK 'remain significant'

A new YouGov Survey examines how familiar Britons are with rapid grocery delivery services, how often they use them, and what drives or limits adoption. Convenience emerges as the leading motivation for using rapid grocery delivery services (47%).

Source: talkingretail.com