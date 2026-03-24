Going to the club: How groceries are boosting club retailers' sales

BJ's Wholesale Club made "considerable investments in value during the [fourth] quarter in our grocery business and we will continue to do that in the future", Robert Eddy, the company's president, CEO and chairman, told investors. The club retailer's perishables, grocery and sundries division grew comparable sales by 2.3%, thanks to strong performance in the perishables department, nonalcoholic beverages, candy and snacks. BJ's sales growth in fresh comes roughly a year after the retailer's chainwide launch of its Fresh 2.0 initiative, which overhauled its produce, meat and seafood departments.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Associated Wholesale Grocers reaches 100-year milestone

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. (AWG) is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, having helped independent grocers compete, succeed and serve their communities for a century.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

How this grocery store turned shopping into a farmers market experience

Food & Wine reported: 'Fresh fruits and vegetables account for nearly 20% of Sprouts' total sales and about 15% of its floor space, and the chain sells almost twice as much produce as traditional grocery stores, an outcome that reflects where the company has chosen to put its energy. "Produce is at the heart of everything we do at Sprouts, which is why it's at the center of every one of our stores", says Sonya Constable, senior vice president of produce. If you're searching for a supermarket that emulates the farmers market experience, this is where you should be shopping'.

Source: foodandwine.com

La Anónima acquires 12 hypermarkets in Argentina

Argentine supermarket chain La Anónima has reached an agreement to acquire a portion of Grupo Libertad's hypermarket division. The deal includes the acquisition of 12 hypermarkets and a logistics centre, alongside the transfer of over 1,600 employees to La Anónima, ensuring their continued employment.

Source: esmmagazine.com

METRO to transform fresh food supply chain and reduce waste worldwide with RELEX

RELEX Solutions reported: "METRO has selected RELEX Solutions to enhance its forecasting and replenishment capabilities as part of the wholesaler's Ultra Fresh initiative, aimed at improving product freshness, reducing waste, and streamlining operations across 540 stores and 70 distribution centers (DCs)".

Source: relexsolutions.com

Amazon to invest over 5bln euros in Poland

Between this year and 2028, Amazon is planning to invest 5bln euros in Poland. This is in addition to the 10bln euros that the company has already invested in the market between 2012 and 2025. Part of this investment will go the a new fulfillment center.

Source: ecommercenews.eu

Portugal: Sonae achieved 'record' €11bln turnover in FY2025

Portuguese conglomerate Sonae reported a 'record' turnover of €11.4bln in its 2025 financial year, reflecting a 14.0% year-on-year increase. Underlying EBITDA rose by 24.0%, to €1.12bln, with a margin improvement from 9.1% to 9.9%.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Lidl Belgium is changing its promotional policy: special offers starting Monday

Lidl's new weekly flyer leaves no room for doubt: "Start your week with Lidl. Even more promotions, and now starting Monday", it says. The flyer opens with promotions on fresh products (fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, bread) and on premium brands, which run from Monday through Saturday. "We're now launching our deals as early as Monday to meet the needs of customers who want to plan their groceries and budget starting from the first day of the week. Thanks to this new approach, we can serve a customer group that is more forward-thinking, while at the same time guaranteeing full continuity for our regular customers, who will retain their Wednesday specials", spokesperson Walériane Dubois told La Libre. "This way, we create a smoother and more flexible shopping experience".

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: Aldi's popular Easter Super Six deal is returning to stores

Aldi reported: "Aldi's popular Easter Super Six deal is returning to stores from 31st March to 5th April, boasting all shoppers need for a true Easter feast: Nature's Pick British White Potatoes (15p, 2kg) - was £1.32, saving 89%; Nature's Pick British Carrots (15p, 1kg) - was 69p, saving 78%; Nature's Pick XL Garlic (15p, each) - was 39p, saving 62%; Nature's Pick Brown Onions (15p, 1kg) - was 99p, saving 85%; Nature's Pick British Swede (15p, each) - was 62p, saving 76%; Nature's Pick British Parsnips (15p, 500g) - was 74p, saving 80%".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

UK: Bira welcomes government's high street investment but warns of continuing struggles

Bira (British Independent Retailers Association) has welcomed the government's £319mln investment in high street revitalisation, while warning that without reform of business rates and action on overseas imports, many high street businesses will continue to struggle.

Source: talkingretail.com

Belgium: Refurbished Okay Rebecq reopens on 25 March as a sustainable neighbourhood supermarket

"In the freshmart, it is easy to choose from our wide selection of fruit and vegetables, dairy products, meat, cold cuts, fish and ready-made meals, all freshly prepared as customers expect from Okay", says store manager Dimitri Legros.

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

JD.com announces European brand partnerships at Alimentaria Barcelona

JD.com reported: "JD.com (also known as JINGDONG) marked its presence at the landmark 50th anniversary of Alimentaria, the premier international food, drinks, and food service exhibition held March 23-26 in Barcelona. At the event, JD.com showcases its dual capabilities: serving as a trusted gateway for international brands to enter the China market through JINGDONG Cross-border, while simultaneously driving local growth with its new online retail destination in Europe, Joybuy".

Source: jdcorporateblog.com