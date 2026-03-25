Ahold Delhaize USA CEO to depart

Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman will be stepping down in June, according to an announcement. Fleeman, who will become CEO of Dollar General next year, has spent his entire 36-year career with Ahold Delhaize and has helmed the grocery company's stateside operations since 2023. Ahold Delhaize has yet to name Fleeman's successor or an interim CEO.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Family Fare completes full-store remodel in Michigan

The Family Fare store in Paw Paw, Michigan, has completed a full-store transformation, bringing expanded fresh offerings and refreshed departments as part of its strategy to enhance the shopper experience. The remodel focuses on the areas of the store that shoppers care about most, including expanded produce.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Harps Food Stores will use AI-powered shopping assistant at more than 150 stores

Harps Food Stores announced plans to deploy SmartMeals, an AI-powered shopping assistant developed by Breez AI and distributed by Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), across its network of more than 150 stores.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Food Lion ups its footprint to 5 stores in Simpsonville area

Food Lion will open its fifth store in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on March 25, marking the retailer's fourth new store opening in the first quarter of this year.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Walmart digital price labels are coming to every store shelf in U.S. by end of 2026

Walmart is rolling out digital shelf labels and expects the technology to be in all U.S. stores by year's end. The nation's largest retailer says the digital price tags help associates do their jobs better and stresses that prices on items will be exactly the same for every consumer in every store.

Source: cnbc.com

New Zealand: ComCom's new Chief Executive

The Commerce Commission has appointed Suzanne Stew, a senior public service leader with a strong background in business, as its new Chief Executive, who will start in the role on the 4th of May.

Source: supermarketnews.co.nz

Lidl Romania to accelerate expansion with €285mln investment

Lidl Romania is increasing its investment in national expansion, allocating over €285mln towards its 2026 financial year, which runs from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027. This budget - 56% higher than that of the previous financial year - will fund the opening of over 40 new stores, accelerating Lidl's growth across Romania.

Source: esmmagazine.com

MAKRO Spain boosts Food Service Distribution capability in northern Spain

METRO AG reported: "MAKRO Spain opened its new Food Service Distribution (FSD) depot in Galdakao (Bizkaia), its first platform in northern Spain. It offers a storage space of over 7,500 pallets for dry food, chilled, frozen, and fresh fruit and vegetables, including 3,400 carefully selected product lines to address the most in-demand items for the hospitality businesses".

Source: newsroom.metroag.de

Aldi reveals latest priority locations for new stores in Scotland

The latest list of priority locations in Scotland where Aldi is actively looking for sites includes: Cathcart, Glasgow; Springburn, Glasgow; Clarkston; Bonnyrigg; Barnton, Edinburgh; Blantyre; Largs; South East Kilbride; North Stirling; South Ayr; Troon; Methil.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

UK: Asda announces above inflation pay rise for all retail colleagues

Asda has confirmed that pay rates for retail colleagues will rise to £13.10 per hour from 5 July 2026. All 110,000 hourly‑paid colleagues in Asda Retail and Asda Express will receive a 4% above‑inflation pay rise, delivered across two dates: 1 April 2026 - base rate moves to £12.71; 5 July 2026 - base rate moves to £13.10.

Source: corporate.asda.com

DIA invests €16mln to boost Spanish strawberry purchases

Spanish supermarket chain DIA is boosting its investment in Spanish-grown strawberries this season, committing €16mln to purchasing 4.3mln kilograms of 100% local-origin fruit. As part of its 'Eat Better Every Day' programme, which promotes healthy eating habits, Dia aims to provide customers with high-quality fresh strawberries, recognised for their rich Vitamin C, fibre and potassium content.

Source: esmmagazine.com

SPAR Finland welcomes fourth EUROSPAR supermarket

SPAR Finland opened its fourth supermarket nationwide with the new EUROSPAR supermarket in Järvenpää, in the Uusimaa region. Customers can enjoy popular food-to-go concepts such as the Picadeli salad bar and the SPAR Bakery department. The new EUROSPAR supermarket is part of the continued growth of the SPAR brand in Finland, which returned in 2025 through Tokmanni, the SPAR license holder in Finland, and SPAR International.

Source: spar-international.com

German retailer REWE announces Drive&Go pick up service launch with two pilot stores up and running

REWE, a supermarket chain in Germany and the main brand of REWE Group, has launched a new Drive&Go pick up service in two pilot stores. In a LinkedIn post, Clemens Uwe Bauer, Director of E-commerce at REWE, said: "Your purchase. In three minutes. Without getting out. With Drive&Go, we are launching our new drive-in pick-up service. The first two pilot stores have been launched in the West, with a third to follow".

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Spain: Caprabo exceeds expansion goals, unveils new commitments

Spanish regional supermarket chain Caprabo has exceeded its expansion goals for 2025, adding 16 new supermarkets and 5,113 square metres of retail space, creating 104 jobs. The new generation of Caprabo supermarkets prioritises the customer experience with open layouts, natural light, fresh produce at the entrance, self-checkout options, and efficient store design.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Will Carrefour Belgium soon be acquired by German investor Aurelius?

Aurelius reportedly wants to acquire Carrefour Belgium in collaboration with local management, without splitting the company into saleable parts, according to De Tijd.

Source: retaildetail.eu