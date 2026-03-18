"Customers are being cautious, giving us orders with only a week's notice"

Although there are many uncertainties in the market, the Polish apple season has been a positive one, says Aniruddh Ramesh, director of Polish apple exporter LVMG Grupa: "The apple season has been very good for us so far, despite the level of disruptions and uncertainty going on in the market. These kinds of challenges are now becoming the 'new normal' of trade each year, and we feel that with these ongoing disruptions, you just have to keep moving on and deal with it, before the next disruption arrives!"

© LVMG Grupa SP. Z O.O

According to Ramesh, the exporter is heading towards a final sprint to sell all of its remaining Gala apples. "The Gala varieties are almost depleted. However, we do have some of our own stocks still, as well as some of our growers still having some Gala varieties in their cold chambers. These CA chambers are yet to be opened, which I presume will happen in the coming few days. Other varieties, like the reds, we have begun sorting on a faster pace now, as the southern hemisphere has started its Galas. We prefer to also finish up with ours soon and stay focused on reds only."

The uncertainty surrounding the Middle East has made buyers more careful in planning ahead, Ramesh explains: "The demand for our apples has been consistent. However, our customers want to be cautious and are not making long-term plans at the moment, and are giving us orders with only a week's notice. The rates of oil have pushed up the costs of logistics as well as the operational costs, which we're not passing on to our customers fully, so we're bearing some portion of it ourselves."

© LVMG Grupa SP. Z O.O

"Technically, the export of fresh apples to the Middle East always slows down once the southern hemisphere starts, so it isn't affecting our direct exports to the region by a lot, but we do hope the situation will get back to normal before the soft fruit season starts. Most of our apple stocks are cleared, hence we are not stressed on that part. That being said, we also have to keep packing available volumes, while the quality is still satisfactory for us," Ramesh concludes.

For more information:

Aniruddh Ramesh

LVMG Grupa Sp.z o.o.

Email: [email protected]

http://www.lvmg.pl