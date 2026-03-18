Vidalia onions headed for shelves April 13th

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper, in coordination with the Vidalia® Onion Committee, announced that April 13, 2026, is the official pack date for the 2026 Vidalia onion season. This marks the day growers can begin packing and shipping the state's sweet onions to retailers.

Known for their sweetness, crisp texture, and culinary versatility, Vidalia onions are available for only a limited time each year, typically from April through early September.

"Georgia's world-famous Vidalia onions are coming to a store near you very soon, and we are thrilled that professional chefs, home cooks, and consumers will soon enjoy the sweet flavor of our Georgia Grown Vidalia onions," said Harper.

© Vidalia Onion Committee

The official pack date is carefully determined each year after close monitoring of weather patterns, soil conditions, and crop maturity to ensure that only onions meeting the industry's strict quality standards reach the market.

Following an extensive review of crop conditions, the Vidalia Onion Advisory Panel voted to recommend April 13, 2026, as the official start of the season. Commissioner Harper subsequently approved the recommendation.

Vidalia onions are grown exclusively in a 20-county production region in South Georgia, where the area's unique soil composition and mild climate create the ideal environment for developing the onions' signature sweet flavor.

"For the 2026 season, growers planted approximately 10,200 acres of Vidalia onions across the production region," said Omar Cruz, chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee. "We are excited to bring another outstanding crop to market."

© Vidalia Onion Committee

Vidalia onion growers rely on generations of agricultural knowledge combined with modern growing practices to produce the crop. Onions are carefully planted, harvested, and cured before being packed and shipped to grocery stores nationwide.

The Vidalia Onion Act of 1986 established the official growing region and legally protected the "Vidalia" name, ensuring that only onions grown in this specific area of Georgia can be marketed as Vidalia onions.

"Our growers take tremendous pride in producing a crop that represents the best of Georgia agriculture," said Shane Curry, executive director of the Vidalia Onion Committee. "From planting to harvest, there is incredible care and dedication behind every Vidalia onion that reaches the market."

Whether grilled, caramelized, sliced fresh in salads, or featured in classic Southern recipes, Vidalia onions bring a sweetness that elevates dishes throughout the spring and summer.

Consumers can expect to see Vidalia onions in grocery stores nationwide shortly after the official pack date.

For more information:

Chelsea Blaxton Page

Vidalia Onion Committee

Tel: +1 (912)-537-1918

[email protected]

https://vidaliaonion.org/

Matthew Agvent

Georgia Department of Agriculture

Tel: +1 (770) 238-7216

[email protected]

https://agr.georgia.gov/