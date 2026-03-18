"Genetics are important, but the final quality is decided during cultivation"

"It was an extremely interesting season, both qualitatively and commercially. Market demand was surprisingly high and lively," says Gioacchino Russo, a specialty tomato grower based in Sicily who has refined his production standards over the years to meet the demands of specialized distribution channels.

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"In recent years, we have become better organized and achieved high levels of product and service quality to meet the extraordinary demand for small, colored tomatoes," Russo explains. "However, my customers also demand large San Marzano tomatoes, as well as round, smooth, bunch-type tomatoes. After a few years of trials, I selected the best varieties. First, I chose the long ones. Then, the red ones. I was able to offer options that met my quality expectations. I confidently proposed them to the same customers, just as I originally did with the colored ones."

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"The campaign started off quietly this year. However, over the past few weeks, even basic products have seen higher prices. Cherry tomatoes, for example, now cost 2.80 euros per kilogram," adds the producer.

Demand has particularly focused on black varieties in recent weeks. The Russo company offers these in midi and mini plum varieties. However, according to the entrepreneur, rarities such as white and green datterino tomatoes are also in high demand.

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"The variety of options offered by seed companies shouldn't be limited to the color of the fruit," the entrepreneur concludes. "Years of trials are required because taste and post-harvest stability matter most." Genetics plays a fundamental role, but the real work happens in the field. Climate management must be tailored to the needs of the plants and fruits to produce produce that will astonish consumers with its beauty, aesthetic perfection, and quality.

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Russo's approach seems to be paying off, setting his work apart from standardized or commodity productions. Moreover, such productions receive high consumer approval ratings. In short, specialties are constantly growing in popularity.

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For more information:

Gioacchino Russo

Azienda Agricola Russo

+39 347 8955522

[email protected]

www.russoaziendagricola.com