Chiquita resumes Panamanian banana trial ahead of export restart

Banana production in Panama has resumed on a limited scale as part of a trial phase to evaluate fruit performance and packing plant operations during the reactivation of activities. Current volumes are directed to the local market, while conditions for export resumption are under review.

According to the company, this phase is being used to assess fruit quality and the functioning of remodeled packing facilities. There is currently no confirmed timeline for restarting exports, as operations are being monitored to ensure compliance with international market requirements.

The reactivation process is progressing gradually in Bocas del Toro, particularly in the Changuinola area, a region linked to banana production. In October, after several months of inactivity, more than 1,000 workers were hired for farm cleaning activities. This number has increased as additional production areas have resumed operations.

The return to production includes a revised operating structure based on a sharecropping model. Under this system, five companies manage human resources for production, while the multinational company provides technical assistance, supervision, and marketing.

This approach has resulted in the hiring of more than 1,800 workers during the initial phase of reactivation in a region where over 80 per cent of the economy is linked to banana production.

"This stage allows us to observe the performance of the packing plants, but also that of the fruit being harvested. All of this production is destined for the local market and allows us to make estimates for a prompt export," Gabarrete stated.

The company has also reported an increase in banana theft across several farms, with losses reaching up to 60 per cent of production, affecting operations in Bocas del Toro.

Source: NewsroomPanama