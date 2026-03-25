Belize banana exports reach US$7.8M in January 2026

Domestic exports reached US$19.5 million in January 2026, an increase of 12.7 per cent, or US$2.2 million, compared to January 2025.

Bananas were a key contributor to this performance. Export earnings from bananas increased by US$1.7 million, rising from US$6.1 million in January 2025 to US$7.8 million in January 2026.

Higher banana shipments to the 'Other European Union' market supported revenue growth in this region, which increased from US$2.1 million in January 2025 to US$4.9 million in January 2026.

In contrast, exports to the United Kingdom declined, with revenue decreasing from US$4.0 million in January 2025 to US$3.6 million, driven by lower banana shipments.

The data indicates that banana exports contributed to overall export growth in January 2026, supported by increased volumes and improved performance in selected European markets.

Source: BBN