“Thanks to FIPS, delayed cargo ships are immediately centrally displayed"

Bananas are among the most consumed, but also the most fragile, of fruit and vegetables. Logistical challenges, variable ripening processes, and high demands on quality, traceability, and certification complicate the chain. Austrian IT company activeIT thus developed the FIPS software system, specifically for the banana sector, from importers and ripening companies to retailers.

© Active I.T.

At its core, the system is a central platform for all business processes, like volume planning, orders, transport, storage, and ripening. That means companies no longer have to use separate systems or spreadsheets for each department. Unexpected changes due to, say, delayed ships, changing sales figures, or quality deviations, are immediately centrally processed and automatically incorporated into all subsequent steps.

According to Gert van Geest, activeIT's Benelux Sales Manager, modern software has become indispensable. "Excel systems simply aren't adequate anymore. Only with the correct software can companies regain control over quantities, timing, and quality. That costs money, but ultimately ensures reliable processes in an uncertain environment," he says.

In a sector with intense price and time pressure, careful planning is vital. Miscalculated volumes can lead to overstocking, additional storage costs, and increased waste. A central database means orders can be better aligned with current sales figures, and demand-driven ripening processes can be planned.

"That also means more efficient monitoring of green bananas, ensuring they aren't overripe once they reach the market." The system also helps reduce food waste. Plus, it offers full traceability, which is especially important for products certified as, for instance, organic or Fairtrade.

Preventing unnecessary waste

Various European companies use the FIPS system already. Among the first are Swiss retailer Migros and British importer and ripening company SH Pratt. Migros Luzern's Fabian Pfrunder says process reliability represents the biggest gain. "Orders are now precisely matched to sales figures," he says.

"So we avoid the oversupply of green bananas and unnecessary waste. Thanks to FIPS, we know exactly how much volume we have on site, down to the bunch." The system benefits the company itself, too. "Every division can now access the same information at all times. That's far more transparent than before," says Fabian.

Efficiency gains on all levels

Rob Wells of SH Pratt also sees clear improvements in daily operations. "Thanks to FIPS, logistical problems, such as delayed cargo ships, are immediately displayed centrally; we can, thus, anticipate them right away," he explains.

All import, transport, and ripening data is stored in this single system. That is then used to generate forecasts, orders, and logistics planning, ensuring all links in the chain work with the same information.

According to activeIT, FIPS is continually being developed, including AI-driven forecasts, data analysis, and tracking solutions. You can use the system for other imported fresh produce, too, making it suitable for banana importers as well as traders, growers, and exporters. (HH)

For more information:

Active I.T.

Premstätter Str. 165

8054 Pirka

Tel: +43 316 23 12 01 100

[email protected]

www.active-it.at