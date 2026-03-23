Equifruit named again to Top Growing Women-Led Companies list

Equifruit is celebrating its inclusion on The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Women-Led companies for a second consecutive year. Coming in at #21, this ranking demonstrates that women-led leadership and responsible sourcing are driving measurable growth in the North American banana category.

The Globe and Mail ranking, launched in 2025, recognizes women-led businesses demonstrating strong, sustained revenue growth. As a certified B Corp operating across North America, the company integrates the Fairtrade Standards into its commercial strategy while competing in one of the most price-sensitive categories in fresh produce.

"We are delighted to see our growth recognized on this list for a second-year running", says Jennie Coleman, president and co-owner of Equifruit. "Our growth is testament to retailers investing in future-proofing their supply chains and delighting their customers with a women-owned, Fairtrade banana brand."

© Equifruit

L-R: Jennie Coleman and Kim Chackal, co-owners of Equifruit.

The company's expansion has been supported by strong retail partnerships across Canada and the United States. In February, the company announced a new partnership with Pattison Food Group, further strengthening its national presence. As the company celebrates its 20th year in banana business, Fairtrade organic banana programs with Costco Wholesale Canada and Walmart Canada continue to grow, underscoring retailer confidence in Fairtrade-certified bananas as a values-driven offering in the produce aisle.

By connecting North American retailers and consumers with Fairtrade-certified bananas, the company contributes to a system designed to support farmers and workers, and more equitable participation and leadership in agriculture.

To date, Equifruit has delivered over US $5.5 million in Fairtrade Premiums to Fairtrade-certified banana growers and their communities. These funds are democratically managed by the growers and invested in locally determined priorities such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and initiatives that advance gender equity and worker protections.

The company's inclusion on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Women-Led Companies list signals a broader evolution in the banana industry: responsible sourcing and strong commercial performance go hand in hand.

For more information:

Georgia Crump

Equifruit

Tel: +1 (833) 511-3247

[email protected]

www.equifruit.com