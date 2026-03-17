"US-Iran tensions triggered panic buying, oversupply in India's apple, kiwi markets"

Recent US-Iran tensions sent India's imported apple and kiwi markets into a tailspin as panic buying drove wild price spikes, only for oversupply to crash them days later, says Mr. Kiran Nair, CEO of Kingsfly Fresh Farm IMPEX. "It all started in week 10 when news hit about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Importers feared no more shipments from Iran, the go-to source for affordable Red Delicious apples and Hayward green kiwis."

According to Kiran, "The news sent panic waves across India's wholesalers and importers, especially for kiwis and apples. Wholesalers across North India's UP, Bihar, and Lucknow states, who rely heavily on kiwis, were willing to pay any price premium. Kiwi prices in this period soared 150-170%, from USD 14-15 to a whopping USD 32.5 per 10 kg crate. Red Delicious apples jumped too, from USD1.5-1.6 to USD 1.8-1.95 per kg."

© Kingsfly Fresh Farm IMPEX

Then the shipments poured in through week 11. "Over 100 Iranian apple containers landed in Mumbai the following week in direct vessels from Bandar Abbas in just 7-8 days, flooding cold storage. Kiwis sold out quickly, yet both markets tanked in 3-4 days. Ramadan's final week isn't helping," Kiran observes, noting end-consumers choosing to spend on clothes and sweets over fruit. "The market is expected to remain subdued for another week, and return to normal 3-4 days post-Ramadan. The Strait of Hormuz has already reopened for oil trade, and there is talk of fruit trade similarly resuming after the Iranian festive holidays," he adds.

Beyond Iran, Kiran highlights how other apple origins layer complexity in the market. "While Iran dominates general trade, premium buyers across modern retail channels have shown a strong preference for South Africa's Flash and Royal Gala, currently going at USD 47.5-48.5 per 18 kg box. Galas from Poland and Italy are trickling from CA stores, with arrivals gradually winding down as the market prefers fresh Southern Hemisphere arrivals despite slight delays."

© Kingsfly Fresh Farm IMPEX

"South Africa arrived unusually early this March, versus April-May last year, with 4x the volumes as even new importers booked heavily. Exporters are supplying everyone, not just loyal buyers. This buildup, combined with Poland/Italy remnants, Chile, and New Zealand on the horizon, signals oversupply risks by April-May," Kiran explains. Red Sea disruptions are adding 5-10 days to South African voyages, with transit time for direct vessels reaching 25 days, making importers like Kiran keep a close watch on vessel schedules.

"This week's Ramadan festivities may slow sales as a majority of traders focus on celebrations. Rising temperatures could further pressure apples by boosting demand for oranges and mandarins. The imported market will depend entirely on arrivals from South Africa, New Zealand, Chile, and Brazil, aligning," he concludes.

For more information:

Mr. Kiran Nair

Kingsfly Fresh Farm IMPEX

Tel: +91 70 45 999 369

Email: [email protected]

www.kingsflyfreshfarm.com