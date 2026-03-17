Moroccan soft fruit growers complain of slow operations at Tanger Med port

Professionals in the soft fruit sector (Morocco) are expressing deep concern over the significant delays affecting the movement of export trucks from the Port of Tanger-Med to the Port of Algeciras.

These delays are seriously affecting the supply chain in a sector that is strategic for Moroccan agricultural exports. Since soft fruits are highly perishable, any prolonged stoppage leads to a deterioration in product quality and jeopardizes contractual commitments with international customers.

© Amine Bennani

Furthermore, the soft fruit sector has recently suffered severe damage due to flooding caused by heavy rains and strong winds. These exceptional weather conditions have led to significant financial losses in many agricultural regions, particularly in the regions of Loukkos, the Gharb, and Chtouka, resulting in a halt in production and exports for nearly two months.

In this fragile context, continued delays at ports could exacerbate the economic situation of handlers and growers. It also damages Morocco's image as a reliable trading partner and leads to a slowdown in export activities, with significant social consequences for the workforce in this sector.

Soft fruit professionals are also calling on the relevant authorities at the Port of Tanger-Med to strengthen and support customs services to enable them to ensure optimal security while guaranteeing a smoother pace in the processing of export operations.

Finally, the professionals are calling on the competent authorities to intervene promptly to streamline procedures and ensure the rapid and efficient processing of trucks destined for export.

For more information:

Amine Bennani

Moroccan Association of Soft Fruit Growers

Tel: +212661243424

Email: [email protected]