'Early Start in the southwest, plenty of imported produce available'

The Dutch asparagus season kicked off at German wholesale markets with small quantities. White asparagus in size AA was priced at 20 to 21 EUR per kg. In weeks 10-11, loose purple and white spears from Greece also arrived. With the start of the Spanish season at 4 EUR per 400-g bundle, green and white asparagus from Peru lost value. According to the BLE, Italian asparagus rounded out the assortment.

Baden-Württemberg:

The field near Fellbach-Schmieden (Rems-Murr district) has been bustling since March 12. Asparagus farmer Phillip Bauerle and 15 harvest workers have uncovered the first carefully layered mounds. They are harvesting stem by stem with focused attention. "We're harvesting the first asparagus of 2026 today—earlier than ever before," says 37-year-old Bauerle. The weather over the past three weeks has been "great for us and the asparagus"—hence the unusually early harvest.

Bauerle can sell the early asparagus in the top category for up to 20 EUR per kilogram at the farm stand. Thereafter, prices always drop. The producer bases his prices on last year's asparagus prices—even though his labor and operating expenses have risen since then. "The question is how to pass these additional costs on to buyers—after all, I have to sell my asparagus," says Bauerle, adding, "I'm very confident that this will be a good year for asparagus."

North Rhine-Westphalia:

In North Rhine-Westphalia, too, heated asparagus is already being harvested in some places. "Currently, asparagus is still in short supply," they say in Raesfeld. The first asparagus from unheated cultivation will be available around March 22, about a week earlier than last year, according to Winfried Derksen of the eponymous asparagus farm in Emmerich-Elten. The signs regarding quantity and quality are particularly good this year, the report continues.

Rheinhessen/Hesse:

The asparagus season in Rheinhessen is just around the corner. As SWR discovered in conversations with producers, the harvest is set to begin in a few weeks. According to them, sunshine and warmth are now the key factors for growth. "Asparagus needs temperatures of at least 12 degrees, and things are looking good right now," the network quotes Sonja Lipp of Stefans Erdbeer- und Spargelhof in Flonheim. She expects to be able to start harvesting in two weeks.

The asparagus season in Hesse has not yet officially begun. Nevertheless, the first asparagus spears are already being sold—for example, in Lampertheim (Bergstraße). According to the Hessian Farmers' Association, it may take until just before Easter for asparagus to be widely available. Overall, the asparagus in Hesse has come through the winter well. Now the asparagus growers are hoping for even more sun and a little rain.

Brandenburg:

Despite high costs, the asparagus farmers in Beelitz do not want to drive up prices for the premium vegetable. By making several adjustments, they aim to keep the price of asparagus at a maximum of 15 euros per kilo. The first asparagus from Beelitz is expected to be harvested as early as the end of March.

Bavaria:

At the Bräustüberl in Tegernsee, asparagus of all things is causing a stir: the vegetable is already on the menu in March, but not yet from Germany, rather from Greece. Online, people are debating, complaining, and defending the decision. Owner Peter Hubert is reacting surprisingly calmly.

Rhineland-Palatinate:

If the weather stays warm and sunny, asparagus fans can expect to be able to buy the first small quantities as early as next week, according to producers from the Palatinate. "Under good conditions, asparagus can even grow up to seven centimeters a day," said producer Sarah Schreiber from Gerolsheim. No wonder there will be larger quantities of asparagus by Easter. This was also confirmed by the Verband Süddeutscher Spargel- und Erdbeeranbauer e.V.

Lower Saxony:

Good news for asparagus fans: The first spears are already available in the district of Celle (Lower Saxony). This is quite early and has even surprised the asparagus farmers. Normally, the season doesn't start until later in the spring. But at the Hacke farm in Langlingen, harvesting is already in full swing.

Schleswig-Holstein:

Asparagus farmers in Schleswig-Holstein are concerned: the early Easter and rising labor costs are posing challenges for them. Despite innovative cultivation methods, it remains unclear whether the asparagus can be harvested by Easter.