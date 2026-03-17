"There has been a significant increase in production and a marked improvement in banana quality"

The Dominican Republic's banana sector is showing signs of recovery in terms of both volume and quality following a volatile period for production. Caroline García, of Caribio Fresh Fruits, a Dominican company devoted to the export of fresh fruit, says that the prospects for the current campaign are better than last year's and reflect a gradual improvement in production conditions.

According to García, the fruit's performance in the field has been evolving positively in recent months. "Although the sector is still in a process of recovery, we are currently seeing a significant increase in production compared to the previous year, as well as a notable improvement in the quality of bananas," she says.

© Caribio

The increase in exportable volume is one of the most relevant indicators for the sector. The Dominican Republic traditionally exports between 200 and 300 containers of bananas per week. "This year, some actors in the sector estimate that the volume could recover to around 400 containers a week; however, this figure represents more of an expectation and not necessarily a confirmed volume at present," says García.

The main destinations are still Europe and the United States, with important markets within the European continent, such as Amsterdam and Spain. The company has also been promoting the development of new regional destinations. "The islands are a new market for us; we started in October last year. We are still in the process of introducing them, but we believe we are achieving some nice growth this year," she says.

The geographical proximity to the Caribbean represents a logistical advantage for this type of market. "The fruit only needs to be in transit for three days, so it arrives super-fresh," she says.

As far as prices are concerned, García says that slight variations have been observed in recent months due to changes in production during certain periods of the year. "Between November and March, production decreased slightly, which caused a moderate increase in prices. Currently, conventional bananas are fetching around 13 to 13.50 dollars, while organic bananas cost between 14 and 14.50 dollars," she says.

© Caribio

However, these price ranges can vary depending on various factors, including the product's certification (organic or conventional), the destination market, trade agreements, and general international market conditions.

Despite signs of recovery, the sector continues to face challenges. "We are still dealing with competition with other producing countries that have an edge in terms of costs, as well as with the added pressure of the rising price of inputs, such as packaging materials, especially cardboard, which represents a significant part of the final export cost," she says.

In terms of production, García says that Dominican producers have made progress in agricultural practices, especially in the management of organic crops. "There have been great improvements in the plantations, and producers have become increasingly aware of the right ways to handle their products, especially the organic ones.

The weather has also been good for the crop's development in recent months. "Rain was much needed for the plants to grow. We didn't get torrential rains, and it hasn't been very windy, so conditions have been more beneficial than problematic," she says.

For more information:

Caroline García

Caribio Fresh Fruits

Dominican Republic

Tel.: +1 849 207 3774

[email protected]

www.caribio.com.do