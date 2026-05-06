Costa Rican currency pressures trigger 850 banana job cuts

Fresh Del Monte has announced the layoff of 850 banana workers in Costa Rica, citing export losses linked to the appreciation of the local currency.

The layoffs represent 5.3% of the company's workforce in the country. Fresh Del Monte, which also exports pineapple, mango, melon, and other tropical fruits, has operated in Costa Rica since 1969.

According to the company, the Costa Rican colon strengthened from around 700 to 450 per U.S. dollar within a relatively short period.

The currency movement "fundamentally altered" agricultural exports in the country, said Jorge Pelaez, Vice President of Fresh Del Monte for Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Central America.

Meanwhile, "production costs continue to rise," he added.

The company will close operations on four banana farms in Costa Rica's Atlantic region, covering a combined 1,200 hectares of production area.

Across Costa Rica, Fresh Del Monte cultivates more than 40,000 hectares.

According to government figures, Costa Rica exported US$1.11 billion worth of bananas in 2025. Banana exports ranked second after pineapple exports, which totaled US$1.4 billion last year.

Source: Citizen Digital