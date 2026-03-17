Battery swap in 30 seconds gives electric trucks new impetus

A video circulating online highlights the rapid development of electrification in freight transport. The footage shows how the empty battery of an electric truck is fully automatically replaced by a robot. The entire process takes around 30 seconds. After the swap, the truck can immediately continue its journey with a range of approximately 500 kilometres.
This technology could address one of the main challenges of electric transport: long charging times. By swapping batteries instead of charging them, vehicles can remain in operation almost continuously. If implemented on a larger scale, the system could significantly accelerate the transition to emission-free freight transport.