U.S. and Australia sign agreement to advance automated harvesting

The development of reliable and scalable automated harvesting solutions has become a global priority. Growers in many regions are dealing with smaller labour pools, rising production costs, and pressure to maintain stable food supplies. This week, Western Growers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Queensland Department of Primary Industries (QDPI) to support automated harvesting development in the United States and Australia.

The partnership reflects the view that labour shortages are affecting multiple producing regions. Australia faces labour constraints that in some cases are more pronounced than those in the U.S., including higher labour costs, limited worker availability, and competition for skilled employees. At the same time, some Australian production systems, including crop layouts and field designs, are considered suitable for automation, providing insights for technology development.

During the week, representatives from QDPI and Australian growers visited several areas in the United States to observe automated harvesting initiatives in vegetable production. The group visited Betteravia Farms in Santa Maria, as well as operations in Salinas, including Amaral Farms, Taylor Farms, and D'Arrigo Bros. The visit also included a trip to Yuma, Arizona, to observe S.A.M.I. AgTech and its selective automated harvesting platform.

Across these locations, growers and industry representatives examined different technologies under development, including robotic harvesters, machine-vision systems, and self-propelled platforms designed to reduce physical demands on workers.

Growers in both countries report similar workforce trends, including an aging labour base and fewer new workers entering the sector. Discussions during the visit also addressed the potential role of automation in changing workforce requirements, including the possibility of new technical roles linked to automated systems.

Participants also discussed the complexity of automated harvesting development. Different crops, regions, and production systems present varying requirements related to plant structure, harvest timing, field conditions, and market specifications. These factors influence the design and adoption of automated solutions.

The MOU with Queensland establishes a framework for cooperation between the two regions. The agreement includes provisions for research collaboration, technology exchange, and coordinated development efforts related to automated harvesting systems.

Industry representatives say that cooperation between growing regions can support faster progress in addressing labour shortages and developing harvesting technologies for vegetable production systems.

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