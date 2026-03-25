"The retirement age used to be 65, and when that was raised to 67, I really had to sigh. But now that I have turned 67 myself, I cannot imagine retiring," Eric van Bergem laughs. So he plans to continue for quite a few more years. "If your work is also your hobby and it makes you happy, why stop?"

Eric did make a major life change ten years ago by leaving the Netherlands. And just before the end of 2025, he converted his Dutch BV, EvB international, into a Spanish SL and is now trading from an island in the Balearic Islands. "I was only able to do that because, firstly, I significantly reduced my customer base. I now supply only a handful of customers I have been working with for years. And secondly, because after all these years, there is a strong bond of trust between me, my suppliers, and my customers. Everything works as before, now from this beautiful island in the sun."

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EvB International SL specialises in exporting fruit and vegetables. "I started in fresh produce when I was 16 years old, working my way up at Hagé International and later at Pascual Hermanos. Trading suited me perfectly, and I learned the profession from great people like GH Lukassen and Henk Walderveen, among others. The nice thing is that I am still in contact with them. And it is safe to say we had some great times. I should also not forget Westland Import International and Hoefnagels en Zn."

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"But alongside my trade, I also liked to travel the world myself, and about 20 years ago, I started a fruit and vegetable business in Curaçao. It was hard work. I have never had a nine-to-five mentality, and you cannot have that in fresh produce either. I started again simply as a market vendor, which seemed like fun, just by the roadside in your shorts. In Curaçao, I introduced Conference pears to consumers for the first time. I also supplied school fruit to local schools. Like the pears, which were completely new to the residents of the beautiful Caribbean island. At one point, school buses would stop in front of my stall, full of children in uniform, each carrying a shopping list from home. I really enjoyed that entire period. At the time, I thought it would be my last adventure abroad."

The profession used to be pioneering. I travelled a great deal. You had to solve any problems that arose yourself, on the spot. In the 1970s, we still worked with telegrams and later telex, you know. Or if you wanted to make a call, you had to walk to a phone box. You would sit in the car with a map on your lap to find a farmer or trader. "Go and sort it out," was the instruction, and you were sent on your way. They were wonderful times. I could easily write a book about all the stories from the past 51 years. It would be full of adventures, laughter, and remarkable events. But the book has not been written yet. I will continue with both adventures and business for a few more years. After all, 67 is not old at all!"

For more information:

Eric van Bergem

EvB International Baleares S.L.

Barri San Carlos s/n Blq B Esc - No 3

07850 San Carlos

Ibiza - Illes Baleares - Espana

GSM: +34629366105

GSM: +31655171079

[email protected]