Supplier introduces 6% price increase and 3% surcharge

AgroFresh announced a pricing adjustment as rising global energy costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions increase operating costs across the agricultural sector.

Recent developments in the Middle East have contributed to higher oil prices and continued instability in global logistics networks. These factors are increasing energy, transportation, and raw material costs across the agricultural supply chain.

AgroFresh stated that it has absorbed cost increases in recent years while maintaining supply and service levels.

© AgroFresh

"Moments like this test global supply chains. Our focus is on ensuring growers, packers, and exporters can continue operating despite volatility in energy and logistics markets," said Han Kieftenbeld, CEO of AgroFresh.

AgroFresh will implement a 6% global price adjustment and a temporary 3% energy and logistics surcharge effective March 31, 2026.

The company will continue monitoring market conditions and reviewing the surcharge as energy and logistics markets change.

"Supporting our customers across the fresh produce sector with products and service remains our highest priority during this period of global disruption," Kieftenbeld added.

© AgroFreshFor more information:

Gayla Daugherty

AgroFresh

Tel: +1 314 276 9017

Email: [email protected]

www.agrofresh.com