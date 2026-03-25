New Jersey pilot program to test fruit and veg prescriptions via pharmacies

Legislation introduced in New Jersey proposes a pilot program to integrate fresh produce into healthcare through prescription-based access.

Assemblyman Kenyatta Stewart introduced a bill that would allow NJ FamilyCare recipients to receive prescriptions for foods such as fruits, vegetables, and culturally appropriate staples as part of treatment for diet-related conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

The three-year pilot program would enable licensed healthcare providers to prescribe food, with costs covered under NJ FamilyCare. Prescriptions could be filled at participating pharmacies, which would be eligible for grants to develop storage and display capacity for fresh produce.

"This is about meeting people where they are," said Assemblyman Stewart. "By allowing pharmacies to offer healthy food options and fill prescriptions, we're making it easier for families to access the nutrition they need to stay healthy."

The program includes partnerships with local farmers and food suppliers, while community organisations would support patient access and use of prescribed products. The state would monitor health outcomes and potential cost impacts.

The proposal expands the existing Healthy Small Food Retailer program by incorporating pharmacies as distribution points for fresh produce. Participating pharmacies would be able to use grant funding for refrigeration, shelving, and storage to establish dedicated food sections in both urban and rural areas.

"Too many communities are forced to rely on unhealthy options because that's all that's available nearby," Stewart said. "This bill changes that by turning trusted neighborhood locations into hubs for health and wellness."

The bill allocates US$500,000 to support implementation and would require federal approval to align with Medicaid funding.

Source: Insider NJ