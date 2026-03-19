Packing facilities ending season early as European onion self-sufficiency grows

When we spoke to Jan Franje in mid-February, the onion market was unusually quiet. "We were extremely busy until the second week of January, but we've never experienced it being as quiet as it is now," he says. For his Dutch company, Franje Onions, that is unprecedented. "We've never been forced to stop operating. Now, it seems, we might have to do so for a day or so."

© Franje Onions

Jan dare not speculate whether things will recover quickly. "We obviously hope so, but I don't currently see that happening," he notes. According to Jan, growing self-sufficiency within Europe plays an important role in this. Countries are increasingly expanding their acreage and improving storage, often with the help of Dutch technology.

The market dynamic is, thus, changing. "The difference is how busy the onion sector in the Netherlands is in the first versus the second half of the season is becoming greater." Jan already sees some packing facilities ending their season early. "If this trend continues, that number will only rise," he reckons.

Fewer opportunities for organic onions

© Franje OnionsFranje Onions stopped trading in organic onions a while ago, because, says Franje, the market has changed dramatically. "Organic trade as it used to be no longer exists."

The Netherlands was often the first on the market with organic onions; that crop has now expanded in many countries. Those countries can also store their product for longer. "Nowadays, Dutch organic onions are mainly sold to supermarkets," says Jan.

Uncertain export opportunities

He, however, contends that the onion market remains unpredictable. "There are still onions, and should the situation demand, we can switch quickly." Jan points to recent developments in other countries that may offer opportunities.

© Franje Onions

For instance, extreme weather in Spain and Morocco led to Dutch carrots being exported to Spain. Plus, the severe cold in Poland froze their winter onions. "You never know where the opportunities will come from. We must export somewhere, we just don't know where yet," Jan explains.

Technology and quality

Despite current market pressure, he is reasonably satisfied with the onions' quality. Poor batches remain unsold, but modern sorting technology helps process good batches efficiently. "Optical sorters can sort batches quickly and accurately." Franje recently updated his company with Flikweert sorting machines. "That technology keeps evolving."

© Franje Onions

Jan is, for now, approaching the new season cautiously. Although some growers have already planted spring onions, he is waiting slightly longer. "It's colder and wetter than in recent years, so we thought it was a bit too risky," Jan concludes. (IH)

For more information:

Franje Onions B.V.

Gawege 10

4414 NB Waarde

Tel: +31 (0)113-501658

[email protected]

www.franjeonions.nl