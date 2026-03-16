Soil-less vegetable production for 10 months a year between high-quality and market challenges

Azienda Agricola Fratelli Facchini, a historical business in the province of Bari with over 40 years of experience, is now being run by its third generation. It specialises in protected crops and stands out for having pioneered the introduction of hydroponic cultivation some thirty years ago. It currently operates 11 hectares of soil-less crops, focusing on the production of high-quality tomatoes and cucumbers 10 months a year. The company boasts the 'Nickel Free' and 'Zero Residue' certifications implemented within a sustainable production model, both in environmental terms - i.e., non-energy-consuming and based on natural resources - and in social terms, with HR policies with a high level of inclusion and interculturalism.

The model focuses on a constant projection towards the future, thanks to the expansion and diversification strategy in the niche processed products sector with the PASSAMORE line.

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.comGiandomenico, Pietro, Antonio, and Marco Antonio Facchini, the third and second generations of Azienda Agricola Fratelli Facchini

"From mid-May to late February, we grow insalataro and red datterino tomatoes, as well as smaller quantities of yellow datterino, tigrato, and cherry tomatoes. From late April to late September, we also produce Baresano cucumbers, which are characterised by a sweet flavour, high digestibility, absence of bitterness, and edible skin. Greenhouses are neither heated nor artificially lit, and production is not forced, adapting to the natural climatic resources," explains Pietro Facchini, agronomist and technical manager as well as second generation of the company, currently associated with the Agritalia PO.

The rigour is confirmed by the achievement of complex objectives in tomato cultivation, such as the 'Nickel Free' certification, which is essential to intercept market segments with specific dietary requirements, and the 'Zero Residue' certification, which guarantees the substantial absence of pesticide residues in the final product, thereby providing consumers with a healthy product that meets high-quality standards.

© Azienda Agricola Fratelli Facchini

"The tomato production cycle ended a few days ago. We are now in the transplanting phase for the new cucumber season. The campaign that has just ended showed a tension between the quality of the product and the economic response of the distribution channels. We are often forced to 'make do' with the options offered by the market, despite the constant search for outlets that will enhance the value of our production. The sector is facing a generalised increase in all factors of production, a phenomenon that began with Covid-19 and that has been aggravated by the current geopolitical tensions. However, having overcome the pandemic period, which was really heavy, we have built up an armour and are ready for new challenges."

© Azienda Agricola Fratelli Facchini

The PASSAMORE line

"PASSAMORE is the latest industrial operation part of our well-established expansion strategy. It is a line of tomato purees created to coincide with the entry of the third generation into the management of the business. But we are not stopping here: our R&D department is constantly at work, and we will soon proceed with further launches, including that of dried tomatoes in oil. The fundamental objective of this line is to transfer the same high qualities that characterise our fresh product into the processed products. All processed products are designed to safeguard taste; they are certified as nickel-free and, basically, they are free of pesticide residues in accordance with the latest trends in healthy and tasty food, in a perfect balance between taste and health."

© Azienda Agricola Fratelli Facchini

In line with its ESG principles, the company uses an exclusively Apulian short supply chain for the processing of its fresh products, as a further guarantee of the maximum sustainability of production in every step, and to preserve the high standards that have always distinguished it.

"As far as the fresh market is concerned, we work mainly with big retail chains. For processed products, our goal is to establish ourselves in the global high-end H&R distribution channel, quality catering channel, and retail sectors specialising in niche/premium products."

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.com

In February, the company exhibited at Sana Food 2026. "Taking part in trade fairs such as this one has confirmed the high level of interest in specific varieties such as yellow datterino and validated our expansion strategy towards more sophisticated and complex market segments in Italy and abroad. We feel increasingly ready, determined, and responsible to meet these goals, as we proceed along paths of continuous improvement when it comes to the quality of our products and to a commitment that is at once scientific, operational, and industrial," concludes the technical manager.

For more information:

Pietro Facchini - technical manager

Azienda Agricola Fratelli Facchini

+39 329 6170677

[email protected]

www.agricolafratellifacchini.it