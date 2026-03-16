Scaling the art of ripening through a two-generation partnership

Ripening more than 75,000 boxes of bananas and 100,000 boxes of plantains per week requires precision, predictability and partners that can scale. For Exp. Group, its multi-decade partnership with Catalytic Generators, a specialist in ethylene application systems for fruit ripening, has provided the ethylene foundation needed to support growth while delivering consistent quality across its expanding footprint.

For more than three decades, the two companies have worked alongside each other. The partnership began with Gene Akins and Emil Serafino. Today, their sons Greg Akins and Anthony Serafino continue that legacy, guiding their family businesses with aligned values and a commitment to quality and long-term trust.

© Catalytic Generators

L-R: Steve Page, Catalytic Generators, José Manuel Villacis and Anthony Serafino of EXP Group; Greg Akins, Catalytic Generators

Exp. Group is a family-owned fresh produce distributor headquartered in North Bergen, New Jersey. The company operates large-scale banana and plantain ripening and distribution platforms in North Bergen and McAllen, Texas. It ripens more than 75,000 boxes of bananas and over 100,000 boxes of plantains per week.

"Ripening is an art. Anyone can turn fruit yellow, but delivering the right color, shelf life and consistency for each customer requires discipline and precision," says Anthony Serafino, president and principal of Exp. Group.

Catalytic Generators' systems support efficient and controlled fruit ripening. Its Easy-Ripe® generators and Ethy-Gen® II ethylene concentrate allow Exp. Group to manage ripening cycles precisely, achieving consistent color and quality across multiple commodities while minimizing variability across high-volume operations.

"Ethylene should not be complicated," says Serafino. "If clients ask for a certain color, they expect that. As we grow, we need predictability. We need to know that what we put into the chamber is going to deliver what customers expect."

© Catalytic GeneratorsRipening in Exp Group's New Jersey facility.

"Our goal is to make ethylene the easiest part of the ripening process," says Greg Akins, president & CEO of Catalytic Generators. "When operators can apply ethylene reliably and predictably, they can focus on serving their customers and scaling their operations with confidence."

Exp. Group began ripening operations in 2013 with just seven rooms. Today, it operates across two facilities using Catalytic Generators' solutions. In North Bergen, New Jersey, 35 ripening chambers rely on the system to manage precise ethylene dosing for bananas and plantains. The McAllen, Texas facility operates under the same approach, ensuring consistency.

"As your ripening scales, so do your needs. You need a vendor that grows with you," says Serafino. "We started small, and Catalytic Generators was there. As we expanded, they scaled with us."

He also values the company's focused approach. "We prefer working with a company that does one thing extremely well. Ethylene works. It's cost-effective, scalable and proven," Serafino says. "With Catalytic, quality and predictability are constant — that's critical for our growth."

For more information:

Greg Akins

Catalytic Generators

Tel: +1-757-855-0191

[email protected]

https://www.catalyticgenerators.com/