"Moroccan blueberries seem to be losing ground in Russia"

Successive delays in the Moroccan blueberry season, mostly caused by weather conditions, are complicating the marketing of the fruit and putting Moroccan exporters in an unusual commercial window. Competition is fierce this season, and signs of market shifts are emerging, presenting both threats and opportunities. Mehdi Benchekroun, CEO of DMB & Co, shares his insights.

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Production difficulties, including heat waves, cold spells, storms, and floods, have repeatedly delayed the peak harvest season this year, depriving exporters of their usual relatively calm competitive window. Benchekroun explains: "Usually, the peak harvest in Morocco comes just after that of Latin American countries such as Peru, and just before that of Spain, which gave us favorable trading conditions. However, due to production problems this season and also the extension of the Latin American seasons, we find ourselves in a market where supply is plentiful, and sales are slow."

"Fruit is available in abundance on the European market," the exporter, who specializes in the Dutch and German markets, continues. "Other new or alternative sources are gaining market share, such as Egypt, for example, which is growing steadily.

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In addition to a saturated European market, "Moroccan blueberries seem to be losing ground in an equally important market, Russia, this season," according to Benchekroun. "Despite solid Russian demand, we are seeing Russian buyers turning to China, which has the capacity to export jumbo blueberries of sizes 22+ at prices that are breaking the market and that we cannot match.

This also coincides with disruptions in the air hubs that connect us to Russia, and transportation costs that have skyrocketed since the beginning of March," Benchekroun continues.

On the bright side, the barriers encountered by Latin American origins in the US market over the past two seasons, in the context of the tariff war, have left a gap that has been quickly filled by Moroccan exporters, according to Benchekroun.

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The exporter elaborates, "Moroccan players were quick to establish themselves in the US market, despite its very demanding requirements and the complexity of logistics involved. American buyers found Morocco to offer high-quality fruit, production processes that comply with FDA standards, a flawless supply chain, and an ecosystem of public and private players that are very attentive to the market's needs and shifts."

"At DMB & co., as specialists in the export of fresh produce since 2017 and blueberries since 2021, covering sourcing and export, but also acting as consultants for several groups that have invested in this industry in Morocco, we remain open to all opportunities. We continue to believe in the enormous potential of the Russian market, in the loyalty of many European buyers to Moroccan origin, but also in new developments in the American market," Benchekroun concludes.

For more information:

Mehdi Benchekroun

DMB & Co

Tel: +212661214337

Email: [email protected]