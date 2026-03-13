Inland cargo routes to Gulf offered via Saudi ports

In light of the current security situation in the Middle East, customers are being informed about available solutions for inland cargo shipments to the Gulf region.

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MSC's Dragon and Jade services provide transit connections from Asia. These services are supported by merchant and carrier haulage options, allowing inland cargo movement to Gulf destinations via King Abdullah and Jeddah ports.

Key inland destinations served in the Gulf include Dammam, Riyadh, Jubail, Bahrain, Kuwait, Hamad, Jebel Ali, and Abu Dhabi.

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The company's standalone East/West network includes six Asia-to-Mediterranean services, providing connections between Asia and Mediterranean ports through direct port calls and scheduled transit times.

Customers seeking additional information can contact local MSC representatives through the company's network of offices worldwide.

© MSCFor more information:

MSC

Tel: +41 2270 38888

Email: [email protected]

www.msc.com