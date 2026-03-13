California Dates partners with tennis player Michael Chang

California Dates has announced a sports brand ambassador partnership with tennis player and International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang, highlighting the use of California dates as a food option for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and active consumers.

The partnership was introduced during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Chang joined Mark Tadros, a Coachella Valley date farmer, chef, and Marketing Committee Chair for the California Date Commission, for a Q&A session, fan meet and greet, and photo opportunities at the Paradise Pavilion Stage. The discussion addressed how California-grown dates can be incorporated into a tennis player's diet.

© California Dates

"Indian Wells has always felt like a second home to me, so I'm excited to be back here, not only as a coach, but also with California Dates to talk about something every player cares about: how we nourish and fuel our bodies," said Chang. "I love that California Dates are naturally sweet but also bring potassium, fiber, key minerals, and real, lasting energy. Whether you're playing on center court or just hitting with friends, they're an easy, clean way to power up before, during, and after a match."

Chang is known for his long professional tennis career and involvement in coaching and training. California dates are produced in desert regions of the state and are used in a range of food applications.

"For athletes and active people, dates are one of the most versatile foods you can keep on hand," said Tadros. "You can eat them whole straight out of the pack, blend them into shakes and smoothies, sprinkle chopped dates over salads or protein bowls, and use date pieces in wholesome granola without any refined sugar or artificial sweeteners. Date syrup is fantastic on breakfast bowls, cereals, and yogurt with fruit, and both whole dates and date paste can easily replace refined sugar in sweet and savory recipes. It's a simple way to get natural sweetness and real nutrition in one ingredient."

Under the partnership, California Dates and Chang plan to share examples of how dates can be used in meals and snacks associated with tennis activities, including consumption before and after matches. The collaboration will also highlight ways dates can be used in everyday food preparations such as snacks, meals, and recipes.

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