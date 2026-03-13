Two years ago, Fyffes announced the launch of consumer-facing brand - Trudi's- the bananas can now be found on the shelves of Coop in Norway and some high-end retailers in the UK.

"Trudi's launched into Coop Norge a year ago, and it is a good fit with Coop's ethos. Trudi's tag is 'Good fruit, Doing good'," said Helge Sparsoe, CEO of Fyffes. "We completed a workshop after the first year of sales, and it has been well accepted by consumers. We looked at how various brands were recognised by consumers. Trudi's was mentioned by a good number of consumers in Norway; this means we are building brand awareness, which has not been done for many years, and it is very positive. Trudi's has also been introduced in the UK market on a lower scale, into some high-end retailers where it fits well."

© Fyffes

Fyffes is in conversation with other retailers in other countries, and it's been presented to all major retailers. "At the start, we were very clear that it would not be an overnight success story. In 2020, we made a long-term plan; we are the disrupters of the banana industry. Retailers are understandably cautious but have bought into the concept and see the need for a differentiated consumer brand. When it comes to new brands, it is normal that some retailers will be the first movers while others will want to see proven results before they come on board. In 2026/27, we will be able to come back with good data on things such as price points and consumer response."

Coop Norge made a very brave move and swapped the Fyffes brand bananas for the Trudi's brand, which came in at a higher price point. "We proved that bananas have a price elasticity if they are positioned correctly. Consumers will pay more for the right reasons. A better life for the producers is important for consumers these days, and we have to ensure the highest standards. Consumer groups today have access to the internet and can research everything at the touch of a keyboard. So, it is important to know what consumers value in a product. We can take bananas from a commodity to a value product."

Fyffes brand

Fyffes recently got their original Fyffes brand bananas onto the shelves in Morrisons. "We have been working to become a good supplier with a good brand, and in the UK and Ireland, we are well known and have great distribution."

In the past, Fyffes was one of the only banana brands on the shelves of UK and Irish retailers. Helge said that the evolution of the private label was the changing factor in this, as retailers have to differentiate from competitors, and if a supplier doesn't bring value, then it is no good. Six years ago, when Helge became CEO, the plan was to bring supply with high quality and drive value, to help retailers get fruit on the shelves and get higher sales.

"We have built good relationships with retailers and long-term programs to create sustainable profits for both sides while working with consumers. We want to have the Fyffes brand back on the shelves by telling our story."

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Pineapples

Fyffes has made a couple of changes to the pineapple side of the business. Firstly, the packaging has had a refresh and now includes a 'ready to eat' tag. "As with everything we do, we looked at how consumers buy pineapples and what challenges they face. It is typically thought that yellow pineapples are the only ones ready to eat, and that is not true – green pineapples on the shelves are just as sweet and ready to eat. Also, consumers told us they don't know how to peel them. So, we addressed this by adding the tag. We also have a premium variety, high shell colour, a more yellow fruit, which has been a massive success."

There have also been some very innovative promotions with more and more retailers coming on board. Fyffes supplies pineapples to many markets, including Canada, the U.S., the UK, and Ireland, all under the Fyffe brand.

Middle East conflict

Fyffes don't sell to any Middle Eastern countries, but the shipping industry is one big network, and every time there are interruptions, they have consequences on the whole network. "We have a long-standing relationship with Maersk and a very good understanding of each other, so we can always find a solution. So far, we have had no disruptions, and everything is arriving on time, but there are other consequences of the war that will be felt throughout the whole agricultural sector. The price of fertiliser is up 33%, so input costs will rise, and the price of bunker fuel for vessels has risen sharply, which will increase shipping costs. We are analysing the situation, but it will certainly impact costs."

For more information:

Sarah Hegarty

Fyffes

[email protected]