Digital banana platform to exhibit at Acorbat and Abanorte in April 2026

Farms Digital will participate as an exhibitor at two banana industry events in the Americas in April 2026, as the company continues expanding its activities in Latin American markets.

The company will be present at Acorbat 2026 in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico, organized by Corbana, from April 20 to 23 at booth Isla 15. Farms Digital will also participate at Abanorte 2026 in Brazil from April 14 to 16 at Origem 03, booth 17.

The company develops a software platform designed to support the monitoring and management of banana and plantain production from bunch to box. The system provides tools for traceability, operational monitoring, workforce management, and performance tracking.

The platform also supports monitoring of key production stages, including bagging, grading, harvesting, and packing. Additional modules enable disease monitoring for pests and diseases such as Sigatoka and weevils using recognized methodologies, as well as cost and yield analysis per plot. The system is deployed through connected mobile tools used in field operations.

Farms Digital reports ongoing expansion in the Americas with new clients and partnerships in Brazil, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, and Honduras, with additional deployments planned in Costa Rica and the Philippines.

The company also works with a network of technology and research partners, including Mgitech, Cirad, Adc Express, Athesi, Telaqua, Famoco, Coimma, and Mettler Toledo.

Alongside its geographic expansion, the company is developing additional modules and system integrations. These include the launch of an Itk disease management module focused on Sigatoka, available as a standalone solution, and the rollout of Hiris, an integrated human resources management platform.

Other developments include a digital grader, RFID integration, mobile weighing systems, and box-level weighing tools, automation functions, connectivity with equipment such as scales, RFID devices, and sensors, and forecasting tools supported by artificial intelligence.

The developments form part of the company's roadmap for digital tools aimed at banana production management.

