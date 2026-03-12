India–U.S. trade deal sets apple import quotas and minimum price

Public discussion around the India–U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) has focused on the possible effects on India's agricultural sector. Agriculture plays a role in rural stability and food supply, and concerns have been raised regarding price volatility in crops such as fruit.

Analysis of the agreement indicates a framework described as "managed integration" rather than full trade liberalisation. The structure includes volume caps, minimum import prices, and non-GM requirements intended to balance trade expansion with domestic production.

For apple producers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and the North East of India, the agreement includes a phased quota system for imports. Apple imports are limited to 100,000 metric tons in the first year, increasing to 150,000 metric tons by the third year.

The system also includes a Minimum Import Price of INR 80 per kilogram. Based on this structure, the landed price is estimated at around INR 106 per kilogram, even with duty concessions. Using an approximate exchange rate, INR 80 per kilogram equals about US$0.96 per kilogram, and INR 106 per kilogram equals about US$1.27 per kilogram.

Imports that exceed the quota remain subject to a 50 per cent duty.

This structure is intended to prevent imported apples from undercutting domestic production during the main harvest period. Indian apples produced in northern regions form a large share of the domestic supply.

Tree nut imports are also addressed within the agreement. Products such as walnuts and almonds are managed through quota systems rather than full duty removal. The structure is intended to maintain protection for producers in India's Himalayan production areas.

The framework combines import limits, pricing thresholds, and non-GM requirements as part of the agricultural provisions of the agreement.

