Warm, dry weather lifts New Zealand apple and pear harvest productivity

Warm and dry weather in parts of New Zealand has supported the 2026 apple and pear harvest. Harvest is underway, and early forecasts point to a season with high fruit quality and strong pack-out rates. Conditions across several growing regions supported production of both traditional and IP varieties.

New Zealand Apples and Pears (NZAPI) acting general manager Danielle Adsett said early harvest results are positive. "It's incredibly heartening to see."

"The fruit looks and, most importantly, tastes fantastic. Growers are reporting excellent quality, early pack-outs are tracking really well, and there's a real sense of optimism across the industry.

"While we are still building toward previous pre-COVID peaks, this year's improved productivity numbers are the real game-changer for growers. After an excellent 2025 harvest, this season is also tracking in the right direction."

The sector is still below the productivity level recorded in 2019, which remains the highest in the historical record. The industry has also experienced several difficult seasons due to COVID-19 disruptions and weather events. According to NZAPI, recent weather conditions have not affected the 2026 crop.

Productivity is measured as export cartons produced per planted hectare. According to Adsett, productivity increases are linked to orchard redevelopment and new plantings.

"Productivity is measured as the volume of export cartons produced per planted hectare. In simple terms, if more export cartons are produced from the same planted area, productivity has increased," Adsett said.

"This industry prides itself on improving productivity per hectare – we currently have fewer hectares planted compared to the early 2000s, but our industry has tripled in size in terms of value."

The increase in productivity is associated with the maturation of newly planted IP varieties and the adoption of orchard systems designed for higher yield. Growers have also benefited from favourable growing conditions that supported fruit quality and export pack-out rates.

Regional developments show different production trends. Tairāwhiti is expanding planted area, and orchard maturity is increasing production volumes. In Hawke's Bay and Nelson, traditional varieties are being replaced with IP varieties grown in modern orchard systems. These regions are contributing additional export volumes as new orchards reach production.

More than half of New Zealand's apples and pears are exported to Asian markets. The sector also supplies the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. Growth has also been recorded in India in recent years.

A recently announced free trade agreement between New Zealand and India includes a tariff reduction for apple exports under a quota system during the April to August supply window. The agreement also allows pear exports without quota limits. The industry continues to expand production and market access as the 2026 harvest progresses.

