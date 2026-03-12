Asia–North Europe shipping network updated with new rotations

MSC has announced changes to its Asia–North Europe network, introducing updated rotations for three services: Griffin, Condor, and Silk. The adjustments aim to strengthen connectivity between Asia and Northern Europe while optimizing transit times and market coverage.

© MSC

The updated service rotations will take effect between late March and early April 2026.

The Griffin service will begin its new rotation with the vessel YM WONDERLAND, voyage 0030W, with an estimated time of arrival in Busan on April 4, 2026. The revised route will connect Busan, Kaohsiung, Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Singapore, Southampton, Rotterdam, and return to Southampton before continuing to Singapore, Laem Chabang, Vung Tau, Haiphong, Yantian, and back to Busan.

© MSC

The Condor service will implement its new rotation starting with the vessel HMM OSLO, voyage 0019W, scheduled to arrive in Qingdao on March 31, 2026. The service will connect Qingdao, Ningbo, Yantian, Singapore, Algeciras, Felixstowe, Hamburg, and Antwerp before returning to Qingdao.

© MSC

The Silk service will begin its updated schedule with the vessel ONE INTEGRITY, voyage 0009W, expected to arrive in Shanghai on April 6, 2026. The new rotation will link Shanghai, Busan, Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Le Havre.

© MSC

According to MSC, the changes are designed to strengthen the Asia–North Europe trade lane by providing direct services, improved transit times, and broader network coverage across key ports.

To view the full report, click here.

© MSCFor more information:

MSC

Tel: +41 2270 38888

Email: [email protected]

www.msc.com