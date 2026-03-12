"Bringing producers and professional buyers together on one platform"

The road to retail and foodservice has become increasingly complex for many producers. Innovation is moving rapidly, product ranges are constantly evolving, and buyers have less time than ever to screen new suppliers. At the same time, producers are under pressure to grow, access new channels, and increase their visibility.

© Foodguide

According to Dominique Daele, manager of Foodguide, who is launching the platform together with Kilian De Geyter, the solution lies in a targeted digital approach. "We bring producers and professional buyers together on one central platform. Not as a static business directory, but as an active commercial tool that works."

Foodguide is designed as a B2B meeting place for producers and buyers from retail, wholesale, and foodservice. An online platform for consultation. "We developed a website where buyers can access a structured and searchable product database, enabling them to discover new products efficiently," Dominique explains. "The big difference compared to a classic website," he continues, "is that we start from the buyer's needs. Buyers want to filter, compare, and assess quickly. Our platform makes that possible."

Buyers can search for products by category, features, and specific interests. Whether innovative products, local specialties, convenience solutions, or niche concepts, everything is presented clearly. "We ensure that retailers can see at a glance what is available on the market. That saves them time and increases the chances of discovering interesting novelties."

Always available

An important aspect of Foodguide, Dominique says, is that the platform is available 24/7. "In an industry where schedules are crowded, this is a crucial added value. Buyers do not have to wait for an appointment or an exhibition. They can consult the offer whenever it suits them. That makes the process much more efficient."

© Foodguide

"For producers, Foodguide means a professional digital shop window that goes beyond mere visibility," he explains. "They can present their company and their products in detail, including technical product information, packaging specifications, and market strategy arguments. We provide an environment where products are presented in a clear and structured way. This builds confidence among buyers and increases the likelihood of effective cooperation."

Highlighting products

According to Dominique, what gives the platform additional strength is the possibility for producers to highlight strategic products. "New launches or focus items can be highlighted, so they stand out more quickly to buyers. In retail, it is all about timing and visibility. With these highlight capabilities, we give producers additional market leverage."

Once a buyer shows interest, they can contact the producer directly through the platform. That direct connection is essential, according to Dominique. "We shorten the path from discovery to contact. There are no cumbersome intermediate steps. Producer and retailer find each other directly and professionally."

Starter, Grow, and Scale

Foodguide works with three formulas: Starter, Grow, and Scale. "This modular structure makes the platform accessible to companies at different stages of growth. With Starter, we offer an entry-level formula for producers who want to take their first steps toward retail or foodservice. They gain a professional presence and can make their products visible to decision-makers."

The Grow formula focuses more on companies that are already active in the market and want to expand their reach. "Here, we provide additional visibility and more opportunities to position products more strongly within the platform. It is ideal for producers who want to grow and strengthen their commercial position."

Finally, Scale is intended for ambitious companies that want to maximize exposure and impact. "With Scale, producers receive the highest level of visibility and can strategically position their brand within retail and foodservice. It is a formula for companies that truly want to scale."

© Foodguide

Being present

According to Dominique, it is important for producers to take a strategic view of their digital presence. "Today, simply having your own website is no longer enough. Buyers search on specialized platforms where they can obtain an overview of relevant players. As a producer, you need to be present where that search takes place." He emphasizes that Foodguide is not a replacement for personal contact, but a powerful addition. "The platform creates the first connection. It ensures that, as a producer, you get on the radar of the right people. After that, the path toward cooperation can be further developed."

Foodguide's ambition is clear. "We want to become a permanent reference for professional buyers in Belgium looking for new products and reliable suppliers. To be the digital place where retail and foodservice discover what the market has to offer. And where producers consistently come into view of decision-makers."

Pre-subscribe

Foodguide will be officially launched in mid-March. Preparations are in full swing, and the first producers have already signed up. "We notice a lot of interest," Dominique says. "Producers feel that digital visibility within a professional network is becoming essential."

Pre-registration is already possible via the website. Dominique sees this as a unique opportunity for companies that want to be present from the start. "Those who are there from the beginning benefit from maximum attention at the launch. It is the ideal time to make your products visible to a wide group of buyers."

His message to producers is therefore clear. Do not wait for your competitor to become visible. "Anyone who wants to grow in retail or foodservice should invest in targeted visibility today. Foodguide offers that opportunity in a professional and commercial context. With the launch in late March, we are taking a new step in the digitalization of the food sector. For producers with ambition, who want to expand their market and connect efficiently with supermarkets and foodservice companies, now is the time to sign up."

"We build connection," Dominique concludes. "And those who want to move forward should join today."

For more information:

Dominique Daele

Foodguide

[email protected]

www.foodguide.be