UNFI views the lack of growth as temporary

US: JOH welcomes Jim McErlean as Vice President, Produce, North Central

JOH reported: "JOH is thrilled to welcome Jim McErlean as Vice President, Produce, North Central. Jim brings nearly two decades of experience across the retail and CPG landscape, with a strong track record of building partnerships and driving growth across the Midwest produce market".

Source: joh.com

US: UNFI moving in the right direction despite a down Q2

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) had significant production during the second quarter, but the output did not necessarily translate into strong financial results. The wholesale distributor, however, views the lack of growth as temporary. Gross profit totaled $1bln, a decrease of 2.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $179mln, an increase of 23.4%. UNFI also updated its full-year outlook during the call, and the projections were mixed. The company lowered its net sales forecast from a range of $31.6bln to $32bln to a range of $31bln to $31.4bln. However, it raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook from $630mln to $700mln to a range of $680mln to $710mln.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Kroger and new CEO Greg Foran outline 5 growth priorities

Here are the top takeaways from the earnings call, which marked Foran's first in the top role at the nation's largest supermarket chain: Lock in on price perception; Deliver on e-commerce momentum; Step up in private label; Establish a new team focused on speed; Invest in stores.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Aldi starts over $35mln distribution center upgrade in Florida

Construction has begun on a major upgrade of a key Aldi distribution center in Florida, according to multiple reports. The Baldwin facility will enhance the grocer's supply chain capabilities in an area where the company is expanding its store footprint. The $35.1mln project includes the center's 391,600-square-foot perishable storage and distribution warehouse and its 729,000-square-foot dry storage and distribution space.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Natural Grocers® expands to Walla Walla, Washington

Natural Grocers® plans to open a new store in Walla Walla, Washington, this spring. Located in downtown Walla Walla, the new store will mark Natural Grocers' sixth location in the Evergreen State and its first in the Walla Walla Valley.

Source: prnewswire.com

Brazil: Arbitration clash with former controller pushed GPA to seek R$4.5bln debt restructuring

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição - told a São Paulo bankruptcy court that contractual clauses tied to its arbitration dispute with former controlling shareholder Casino Group could trigger the early repayment of debt - a risk that pushed the Brazilian retailer to seek an extrajudicial restructuring covering about R$4.5bln in financial obligations.

Source: brazilstockguide.com

Amazon is investing AU$750mln in a robotics fulfillment center in Australia

Amazon Australia has unveiled plans to invest more than AU$750mln building a new robotics fulfillment center capable of processing over 125mln packages per year. Targeted for completion in 2028, the site in Brisbane, Queensland will cover 150,000 square meters across four levels - with a floor size equivalent to 120 Olympic swimming pools.

Source: aboutamazon.com

Team GB rowing star Helen Glover teams up with Aldi to get kids outdoors more

Aldi reported: "With new research revealing that many families across the UK slip into 'hibernation mode' during the wetter and colder months, Aldi has teamed up with Team GB rower and mum of three Helen Glover to help inspire families to get outdoors whatever the weather. The poll of 1,000 parents of four–12-year-olds revealed that nearly a third (31%) of children spend 20 minutes or less outdoors each day during the colder months. Parents also said this seasonal shift can have a knock-on effect on eating habits. More than a third (38%) said children's fruit and vegetable intake drops when favourite produce is out of season, while a quarter (25%) said their children are less keen on winter vegetables such as cabbage and sprouts. However, the research also highlights a positive link between outdoor activity and healthier eating. More than two fifths (42%) of parents said they find it easier to encourage children to eat fruit and vegetables after they've been active outdoors - suggesting even small amounts of fresh air can make a difference".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

SPAR Zimbabwe opens new supermarket in Mazowe

SPAR Zimbabwe has opened a new supermarket in the agricultural hub of Mazowe, located approximately 40km from the capital city of Harare. It is the first supermarket in the area and sets a benchmark in retailing for the district. Instore departments include fruit & vegetables, a delicatessen serving hot and cold meals, butchery, bakery, and an instore quick service offering, "Fire & Grill".

Source: spar-international.com

Senior consumers are reshaping French grocery consumption: Worldpanel

Consumers aged 65 and over account for nearly one third of at-home consumption occasions in France, reflecting an increase of four points since 2016, according to new data from Worldpanel by Numerator. Senior shoppers opt for recipes that are simple, digestible and compatible with health concerns without abandoning animal proteins. These include mixed salads, soups and veloutés (cream soups), stir-fried vegetables, eggs (omelettes, fried eggs), cooked pasta, ravioli, and cooked avocado, among others.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Mercadona achieves turnover of €41,858mln, up 8%, and net profit of €1,729mln

Mercadona reported: 'Physical supermarket and online sales company Mercadona increased its consolidated sales by 8% in 2025, with revenues reaching €41,858mln. Of this total, €39,766mln corresponds to the company's business in Spain and the remaining €2,092mln to Portugal, where Mercadona operates 69 of the 1,672 stores in its supermarket network. The company plans to invest €3,700mln to develop Store 9, moving from a business-based model to a process-based one, with more space for fresh produce and a simpler, more flexible shopping experience for the "Bosses".'

Source: info.mercadona.es

Joint call to tackle territorial supply constraints in the upcoming One Europe, One Market Roadmap

EuroCommerce reported: "Ahead of the European Council and adoption of the One Europe, One Market Roadmap, EuroCommerce, representing retail and wholesalers, and BEUC - The European Consumer Organisation representing independent consumer organisations across Europe, jointly call on the EU institutions to commit to the elimination of territorial supply constraints and set a clear timetable for legislative action in the forthcoming Action Plan".

Source: eurocommerce.eu