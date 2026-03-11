Empty container returns from Gulf ports redirected

Maersk has introduced temporary changes to empty container return procedures for several Gulf markets following disruptions affecting navigation and port operations around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a notice issued on 9 March, the carrier said empty containers from import shipments into the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, including Dammam and Jubail, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, and Oman, including Duqm, will no longer be accepted at their usual return locations.

Instead, empty containers must be returned to alternative depots. Designated return points are Salalah or Sohar in Oman and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The measure will remain in place until further notice.

The adjustment follows operational uncertainty affecting the Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor, which handles a share of global energy and containerized trade. Disruptions in the area can affect shipping schedules and port operations.

The carrier also advised customers that detention and demurrage tariffs will apply according to local rules at the designated return locations. Information on applicable tariffs is available through Maersk's regional information portal.

Where cross-border container returns are restricted or prevented by local authorities, shippers and consignees have been asked to contact their Maersk representatives within seven days of the advisory to arrange interim solutions and confirm the handling of detention and demurrage charges.

For cargo owners and logistics planners, the change adds operational planning requirements. Returning empty containers to depots located hundreds of nautical miles from their original discharge port may involve equipment repositioning, trucking availability, and customs procedures.

Maersk stated that the arrangements are temporary and may be adjusted depending on safety and operational conditions in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Strait of Hormuz corridor.

Source: Breakbulk News