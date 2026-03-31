Looking closer at fruit shipments and the war in the Middle East

Amidst continuing conflict in the Middle East, what is the latest on impacts on global fruit shipments? "Since last week, the situation remains stable overall. We haven't seen major disruptions in shipments, but there is definitely a higher level of alert across the industry," says Juan Gonzalez Pita, chief operating officer of Salix Fruits.

Right now, some shipping lines are continuing to reassess routes and timelines as a precaution. In turn, that could lead to slightly longer transit times or more conservative planning. However, operations are continuing normally but under closer monitoring.

The state of contingency planning

Gonzalez Pita notes that the industry is prepared to act with flexibility around contingency planning. "Some measures include evaluating alternative ports, rerouting shipments when necessary, and reallocating volumes to different markets depending on logistics conditions," he says. "We also work closely with shipping companies and clients to anticipate disruptions and adjust plans in advance. The goal is always to maintain continuity of supply."

© SalixJuan Gonzalez Pita

With this conflict as a backdrop, there are learnings from another global event in recent history–the pandemic that began in 2020–to apply to the current situation. "One main learning was the importance of diversification, both in logistics routes and commercial markets," he says, noting that as a company, it worked on strengthening relationships with logistics partners to help improve its ability to react quickly to disruptions. "Today, the industry is more resilient, with better contingency planning and greater operational flexibility."

For now, there are no specific commodities being directly affected by the conflict. However, products with shorter shelf lives are more sensitive to logistics disruptions as they depend on strict transit times and cold chain efficiency. Meanwhile, fruit with longer shelf lives, such as apples or citrus, have more flexibility to absorb potential delays.

How is demand for fruit?

So far, there seems to be little direct impact on the demand for fresh fruit. As a staple product in markets, fruit consumption tends to remain equally stable, even in complex geopolitical contexts. "The main risk is indirect. If inflationary pressures increase due to higher logistics costs, that could eventually influence purchasing behavior," he says.

However, one cost under close watch is oil prices, though the impact of recent increases in prices have been moderate. "A sustained increase would directly affect freight rates, inland transportation, and insurance costs. Given the tight margins in the fresh fruit business, this could eventually put pressure on the entire value chain," says Gonzalez Pita.

He notes it's important to remember that the industry is used to operating in complex global environments. "While geopolitical tensions create uncertainty, they also activate well-established contingency mechanisms," he says. "At this stage, it's more about preparedness and close monitoring than reacting to disruptions. The focus remains on ensuring consistent supply and maintaining strong relationships with customers."

For more information:

Juan Gonzalez Pita

Salix Fruits

[email protected]

www.salixfruits.com