U.S. and European supply chains face cost and trade pressures

The Port of Los Angeles continues to operate at stable levels, with cargo moving at or above pre-COVID benchmarks, according to Executive Director Gene Seroka. In the first two months of the year, volumes were slightly below the previous year, as importers advanced shipments ahead of tariff changes.

The port is progressing with infrastructure investments aimed at increasing capacity and improving cargo flow. More than US$12 billion in projects are planned, including rail expansion, terminal redevelopment, and new container facilities. Over 160 capital projects are under development, focusing on cargo handling and logistics efficiency.

Digitalisation is being used to support operations. The Port Optimizer platform allows visibility of cargo up to 40 days before arrival, supporting planning for labour, equipment, and terminal space. Integration with truck reservation systems is also improving coordination.

Sustainability initiatives are being expanded. The port reports reduced emissions per container compared with previous years. Investments from federal, state, and local authorities are supporting the transition to new equipment and fuels, including green shipping corridors. The port recently received a vessel using E-methanol fuel on a trans-Pacific route.

The transition to zero-emission trucking remains in progress. Around 450 of more than 17,000 registered trucks are currently zero-emission capable. Cost and infrastructure constraints remain factors affecting adoption, particularly for smaller operators.

Infrastructure upgrades are also aimed at improving resilience. Projects such as wharf restoration and terminal redevelopment are designed to support cargo handling and reduce congestion. New facilities will include truck staging areas, chassis repair zones, and improved rail and gate access.

The port's intermodal network remains central to operations. Cargo handled at the port reaches all U.S. states, supported by rail and trucking links, including the Alameda Corridor.

Trade policy developments continue to influence operations. Changes to tariffs, including the potential rescinding of around US$170 billion, are affecting market conditions. Rising consumer costs, including fuel and food prices, are also influencing demand.

In Europe, similar pressures are shaping fresh produce logistics. Higher energy and transport costs, alongside evolving sustainability regulations, are affecting supply chains. Markets are adjusting to changes in packaging rules, emissions targets, and reporting requirements, while demand remains linked to consumer spending and trade flows.

Across both regions, supply chain performance is being influenced by policy changes, cost developments, and infrastructure investment, with operators focusing on maintaining cargo flow and adapting to changing market conditions.

Source: Container News