Eagle service connects Oceania with the Americas and Caribbean

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company highlights its standalone Eagle service, providing a direct connection between Oceania and the Americas, including the Caribbean, for both import and export flows.

The Eagle service offers weekly sailings, optimized vessel speed, and competitive transit times suited to perishable goods, supporting consistent schedules and delivery windows. With direct calls at Philadelphia and Savannah, the service links Oceania, the United States, Latin America, and Central America, supported by transshipment hubs in Rodman, Freeport, and Cristobal for onward connections.

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The service rotation includes Philadelphia, Savannah, Freeport, Rodman, Papeete, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Wellington, Tauranga, Cristobal, and returns to Philadelphia.

Transit times include Tauranga to Philadelphia in 25 days, Brisbane to Philadelphia in 31 days, Savannah to Auckland in 27 days, Philadelphia to Auckland in 30 days, Philadelphia to Sydney in 34 days, and Savannah to Brisbane in 40 days.

The service also connects with routes to Europe, the Mediterranean, South America, and the Caribbean, supporting multiple trade lanes.

© MSCFor more information:

MSC

Tel: +61 7390 94666

Email: [email protected]

www.msc.com