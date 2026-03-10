"India’s new grape varieties set for massive acreage and export ramp-up"

Bloom Fresh International's premium grape varieties proved far tougher than traditional ones like Thompson Seedless during this season's heavy rains in India, delivering solid first commercial crops with big acreage and export growth ahead, says Ganesh More, partner at Agoxtic Farms, seeing the momentum building. "For our first commercial crop at Agxotic this year, we've had fairly decent success, with these new varieties showing significant potential in our climatic conditions."

Agxotic Farms, started by grape industry veterans Priyanka and Mayank Tandon, along with Ganesh More, planted the new genetics in 2024 for commercial production with an intent to also demonstrate best practices that maximise the potential of these new genetics. "From precision irrigation & fertigation to IPM and soil health preservation, we have created a centre of excellence where growers are able to witness and adopt meaningful options for their own vineyards, boosting quality and yields without undue risk," More explains.

© Agxotic Farms

"Global breeders steered clear of non-UPOV India for years, but Bloom Fresh changed that by licensing popular varieties through a network of 12 licensees plus sub-licensees like Agxotic Farms, which works through the exporter DeHaat-Freshtrop. This multi-channel approach avoids the pitfalls of a single-buyer model from a decade ago, which deterred farmers over limited market access and pricing power."

Bloom Fresh is also stepping up with dedicated field staff in constant touch with growers, offering hands-on agronomy guidance. "The team, led by Chilean expert Polibio Moreno, travels extensively between Nashik and Sangli, visiting farms, handholding growers with the required agronomy support essential to ensure that these varieties thrive in Indian conditions."

© Agxotic Farms

More highlights that exports of the new varieties will remain modest at 50 to 60 containers this season. "Agxotic's own first crop is limited this year, but the planted acreage hints at an explosive growth ahead for the Indian table grape industry. The acreage for Bloom Fresh varieties now reaches 1,500 acres total, with 500 to 700 from last year's plantings entering production for 2027-28".

Yields with these genetics have the potential to reach 10 to 12 tons per acre versus the usual seven to eight, More observes. "Small growers want proven performance, and after extended unseasonal rains hammered traditional varieties like Thompson, Sharad Seedless, or Flame, these new ones stood firm, sparking huge interest in fresh plantings," he mentions. "New genetics offer crunchy profiles, superior shelf life and distinct flavours that could fetch a €1-2 premium in Europe, as shoppers have shown a preference for the consistency and taste profile of these patented varieties already offered by South Africa and Chile."

© Agxotic Farms

According to More, while traditional varieties like Sonaka and Thomson Seedless will endure in Indian, Chinese, and the Middle Eastern markets, the new varieties are poised to supercharge India's export prospects across Europe. "Domestic market trials for these new grape varieties are already underway in India, with early showcases to select customers proving their consumer appeal. Much like China, now the world's top grape producer, where massive plantings of these premium patented genetics target domestic consumers rather than exports, India could soon see similar demand in the coming years," he predicts.

For now, Europe-bound shipments are rerouting successfully around the Cape of Good Hope with longer transits but steady volumes, while Middle East exports see a serious impact. "Importers cannot clear cargo, leaving hundreds of containers adrift off Indian ports. Vessels are getting turned away and blocked reefer plugs threaten Europe next if containers fail to cycle back," More warns. Some Middle East-bound grapes are now landing in India's domestic market, where low supplies have so far prevented the kind of price crash seen with bananas." More concludes.

