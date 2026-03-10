Kroger's Customer Appreciation Week: All bagged salads - buy one get one free

US: Topco Associates announces new Board Chairman, updates to the Board

Topco Associates reported: "Topco Associates, LLC recently held its Annual Membership Conference where - among other notable initiatives - the Board elected Big Y Foods, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D'Amour as Board Chairman".

Source: topco.com

US: Kroger brings back Customer Appreciation Week with special savings

The Kroger Co. reported: "The Kroger Co. announced the return of its mega-sales event honoring customers with the retailer's hottest deals and exclusive savings during Kroger's Customer Appreciation Week running March 11-17. Customers will find special savings on items such as: All bagged salads - buy one get one free".

Source: prnewswire.com

US: Wakefern Food Corp. opens applications for Local Produce Supplier Summit

Wakefern Food Corp. reported: "Wakefern Food Corp., the retailerowned supermarket cooperative with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, the Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Morton Williams and Di Bruno Bros. banners, is seeking local growers to join its network of suppliers and participate in its Local Produce Supplier Summit on July 15. Applications opened March 9 via the RangeMe platform and will remain open for 30 days".

Source: newsroom.wakefern.com

US: Swiftly partners with Merchants Distributors to expand digital tools for independent grocers

Swiftly has partnered with Merchants Distributors (MDI) to expand digital capabilities for independent grocery retailers served by the wholesale distributor.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Instacart smart trolleys take centre stage as Carrefour Belgium thinks about the future

Carrefour Belgium's Innovation Team recently hosted a workshop focusing on the question: what does the future of the shopping cart look like? In a LinkedIn post, Matthieu Ullens, Director E-commerce, Data and Digital Transformation at Carrefour Belgium, said: "A big thank you to the Instacart team for coming to Belgium to showcase their Caper Smart Shopping Cart and share their vision of what AI powered shopping could look like in hypermarkets".

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

UK: Retail sales dampened by wet February

UK total retail sales increased by 1.1% year on year in February, against a growth of 1.1% in February 2025, according to the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor. This was below the 12-month average growth of 2.3%. Food sales increased by 2.9% year on year in February, against a growth of 2.3% in February 2025.

Source: talkingretail.com

Lidl GB raises five-year food waste reduction target to 70%

Lidl GB has raised its five-year food waste reduction target to 70% by 2030, having exceeded its 2025 goal of 40%. Lidl GB also collaborates with WRAP to identify practical data‑driven ways to cut waste. Estelle Herszenhorn, director of food system transformation at WRAP, said: "For the past 10 years, Lidl GB has been an active and engaged signatory of WRAP's UK Food & Drink Pact. It has been fantastic seeing them offer loose fruits and vegetables and adopting best practice labelling. Both practices help shoppers reduce their household food waste".

Source: esmmagazine.com

The comeback of DIA: How Spain's proximity supermarket chain is rebuilding its retail empire

International Supermarket News reported: "After several difficult years, the company has begun to demonstrate signs of a strong recovery. Improved operational management, a renewed focus on neighbourhood stores and a disciplined restructuring strategy have allowed the retailer to return to profitability and rebuild market confidence".

Source: internationalsupermarketnews.com

UK: Scouts launch updated Chef Activity Badge as research reveals gap in young people's cooking skills

Scouts reported: "We've teamed up with HelloFresh to update our Chef Activity badge for Scouts (aged 10 ½ to 14), using new research commissioned by HelloFresh from OnePoll. Cooking remains one of the most valued life skills, but young people are unable to rustle up dishes such as soup (62%), or curry (68%), or even identify recommended portion sizes for everyday food items including vegetables (62%)".

Source: scouts.org.uk

UK: Aldi has Mother's Day covered with afternoon tea for less than £2.50 per person

Aldi reported: "Aldi's is selling all the essentials for a Mother's Day afternoon tea extravaganza this March for under £10 to feed four. Nature's Pick Cucumber - 99p".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

Amazon overtakes Schwarz Group (Lidl) as Europe's largest retailer

For the first time, Amazon is number one in Europe - including the United Kingdom. Last year, the American retailer achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of €179.7bln, just ahead of Germany's Schwarz, the owner of Lidl and Kaufland, which follows closely behind with €179.4bln. The difference with the number three, Aldi, is more than €80bln. This is according to the annual report by consultant Retail Cities.

Source: retaildetail.eu