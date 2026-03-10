BJ’s is celebrating a strong fourth quarter and record year

US: First retailer achieves end-to-end FSMA 204 traceability

ReposiTrak announced that a leading grocery retailer has become the first to achieve true end-to-end traceability under the FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Section 204 requirements - capturing and maintaining required traceability data from supplier through to store - using ReposiTrak Touchless Traceability™. "This is a fundamental shift in how traceability gets done", said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak.

Source: businesswire.com

US: BJ's enjoys 16 quarters of traffic growth

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is celebrating a strong fourth quarter and record year driven by growth in membership, digital sales and traffic, including bumps in comparable-store sales, net sales and membership fees. Comps grew by 1.6% for Q4 and 1% for the full fiscal year. Net sales for the quarter surpassed $5.4bln, up 5.5%, with sales for the fiscal year growing 4.6%, landing just shy of $21bln. Digitally enabled comparable sales grew 31%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 57%.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Lidl US opening a fresh new grocery store in Brooklyn

Lidl US reported: "Lidl US is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest grocery store in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, March 18. Located at 1730 Bedford Avenue, the store promises high-quality private-label products, global imports, and fresh, locally sourced options at unbeatable prices. From private label picks and imported goods to fresh local produce, you'll get to experience the quality we're famous for in Europe - without using your passport".

Source: mediacenter.lidl.com

Smarter shelf strategy can boost retail profits and cut food waste by more than 20%, new study finds

INFORMS reported: "Grocery retailers may not need new technology - or behavior change from shoppers - to meaningfully reduce food waste. New research in the INFORMS journal Management Science finds that small operational decisions already under a retailer's control, including how perishable items are displayed and when (and how much) they're discounted, can increase profits while reducing spoilage. The new study takes a close look at perishables with declining quality over time, such as fresh produce, dairy and meat".

Source: informs.org

Colombia: D1 continues to be the leader of Colombian retail

Discount retail chain D1 confirmed in 2025 once again their structural growth within the Colombian retail commerce. According to information released by the economic portal Primera Página, the company reached sales of Colombian Peso $21.56bln, which represents a growth of 11.1% compared to 2024 and consolidates it as the largest retailer in the country in terms of local turnover.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

Belgium: Okay opens new neighbourhood supermarket in Lembeek

Colruyt Group reported: "The brand-new Okay neighbourhood supermarket stands on a special site with a rich history. Lembeek is the place where it all began for Colruyt Group almost 100 years ago. Customers can easily find everything they need under one roof: from meat, fish and vegetarian options to fresh fruit and vegetables, ready-made meals and meal salads".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

Marks & Spencer supports the 2026 Northern Ireland Food And Drink Awards

M&S reported: "Marks & Spencer sponsored the 18th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards, which recognise the innovation, technical standards and consumer-focused quality that define Northern Ireland's food and drink industry. Recognising the breadth of talent across the Northern Ireland food and drink industry, Marks & Spencer is proud to have several longstanding partnerships with local suppliers, including Avondale Foods, Genesis Bakery, ABP Linden, Around Noon, Glens of Antrim, Gilfresh and AM Farming".

Source: corporate.marksandspencer.com

Aldi backs British growers by extending long-term agreements for homegrown produce

Aldi is increasing the number of long-term agreements it has in place with British produce and horticulture suppliers as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting UK growers. The UK's fourth-largest supermarket is aiming to secure a minimum of 50% of its domestic produce supply through long-term agreements by the end of 2027, helping to provide greater certainty and long-term stability for growers with the aim of building more resilient supply chains.

Source: farming.co.uk

Romania: Auchan opens first ATAC Super Discount supermarket in Bucharest's Drumul Taberei

Auchan Retail România has expanded its ATAC network with the opening of the first Super Discount supermarket format, the tenth ATAC store nationwide and the second in Bucharest, located in the Drumul Taberei neighbourhood. The range covers everyday shopping needs, from fruit and vegetables, fresh bakery items, dairy and cheese, meat and fish, ready-to-serve meals and frozen goods, through to grocery, beverages, detergents, cosmetics and pet products.

Source: business-review.eu

How Lidl Belgium tackles protein shift, food waste, and fair trade

By 2030, Lidl aims to double the sale of plant-based proteins in its Belgian stores. Lidl has already saved more than six million products through its affordable Good Taste Zero Waste packages, and up to 13,000 tons of imperfect vegetables are saved annually by processing them into fresh S'oups soups.

Source: retaildetail.eu

China: Iceland enters China

Discount frozen food retail chain Iceland has signed for its first full-capability East China flagship "Iceland Shopping Park" in Wuxi Liangxi, set to launch in Q3 2026. Iceland's China expansion is in partnership with exclusive operator BTG Huitke.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

Edeka strengthening its hold on online supermarket Picnic

Edeka is further increasing its stake in Dutch online grocery service Picnic. The German supermarket group is said to hold approximately one-third of the shares following a recent investment round of €430mln. During the last financing round, Edeka increased its stake in Picnic from 28% to more than 32%, sources told Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Source: retaildetail.eu

SSG.com accelerates push to lead Korea's online grocery market

SSG.com said it will accelerate its push to lead the online grocery market, driven by upgrades to its delivery system, stronger quality control for fresh foods, and expanded membership benefits. It will apply the same fresh-food management standards as E-MART and operate a "freshness guarantee" that offers unconditional refunds or exchange if freshness is unsatisfactory.

Source: biz.chosun.com