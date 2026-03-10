Domestic blueberry season starts with reduced early volumes

The blueberry market market is beginning its transition from imports to early domestic production. "Supply is expected to be tighter than normal this year, primarily due to weather damage in Florida and Georgia," says Bruno Giribaldi, executive vice president of global berry sourcing for The Fresh Wave Fruit & Produce®/Consalo Family Farms®.

Here's a look at how the regions are shaping up:

Mexico: Mexico is currently the primary supplier. "Growing conditions there have been favorable, and production is expected to peak between weeks 15 and 17 with weekly volumes reaching approximately 5,000 metric tons," Giribaldi, says.

However, Mexican volumes alone are not sufficient to fully cover demand. Production is also anticipated to overlap slightly with Georgia's early production.

Peru: Peru is tapering down with only a few growers still shipping, making it a relatively normal season.

Chile: Chile has already completed its season and may have finished slightly earlier than usual due to heavy rains that impacted the tail end of the crop.

Florida and Georgia: Production in these two states is expected to start later than normal because of weather-related challenges.

Morocco: This country is also starting a few weeks later than normal due to weather disruptions.

Compared to this time last year, there is less overlap between growing regions. "In the previous season, Chile maintained stronger shipments and Peru volumes were still actively flowing, creating more supply overlap before Mexico ramped up and Florida began its early domestic harvest," says Giribaldi. "As a result, last year's market had more balanced supply availability and less overall pressure on the market compared with the tighter conditions we are seeing this season."

In terms of varieties, the industry also continues to evolve as growers adopt newer genetics that improve berry size, flavor, and shelf life. "Within our programs, varieties such as Loreto and Olympus, grown in New Jersey, are performing well and delivering strong quality and consistency for the domestic market," says Giribaldi, noting that the company is actively planting new varieties on its farms and with its growers across the globe.

While new genetics are one development the industry is seeing, limited early domestic supply, transitional import volumes, and weather-related risks in exporting regions are proving to be the category's top challenges. "These supply constraints have resulted in firmer pricing, which in turn limits promotional opportunities and can place some pressure on consumption growth in the near term," says Giribaldi.

Moderate promotional activity

As for demand, it is stable and generally follows typical late winter and early spring seasonal patterns. Retailers are maintaining steady purchasing levels, although promotional activity is moderate as buyers remain cautious given tighter supply and higher market pricing.

Consumption is also expected to remain steady in the coming weeks. "Retailers are absorbing available supply quickly, though promotional activity will likely remain somewhat restrained due to tighter volumes and firm pricing," says Giribaldi.

With tighter supply, all of this is leading to firm blueberry pricing. "The reduced early domestic volumes from Florida and Georgia, combined with less overlap from Chile and Peru, have tightened the market. As a result, Mexican fruit is setting the tone for pricing until domestic production ramps up further," Giribaldi says, noting that pricing has also stabilized compared to a few weeks ago, though it generally remains higher than the same period last year.

Looking ahead, the blueberry supply should gradually improve over the next several weeks as Mexico volumes continue to build and Georgia begins ramping up production. "Florida volumes will likely remain limited due to earlier freeze damage," adds Giribaldi.

Overall, the market is expected to remain relatively tight in the near term, which should keep prices steady to firm.

