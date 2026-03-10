Chile's cherry season ended with reduced volumes and increased logistical challenges

The Chilean cherry season 2025/26 ended with reduced volumes and a different market dynamic compared to the previous year. Claudia Soler, a representative of Frutas de Chile, explained this variation while reviewing the performance of the country's key fruit export.

"We are currently at about 114 million boxes, and I believe that the season is basically over," she pointed out. This is roughly 10% less than the 126 million boxes from the previous cycle. Specifically for China, shipments were around 98 million boxes, compared to 113 million last season.

One key factor was the early harvest, which occurred 7 to 10 days earlier, concentrating higher volumes in the initial weeks. "The season was moved forward by 7 to 10 days, resulting in earlier shipments of a larger volume," Soler explained. This shift particularly affected China, where, by weeks 3 and 4, more fruit had arrived than the previous year, even though the final total was lower.

This gap also affected marketing. Much of the fruit was marketed for daily consumption. "A large portion of the fruit ended up being sold as everyday snacks," she noted, especially since the Chinese New Year occurred in February and consumers displayed more discerning behavior.

China remains the primary destination, but its share of total exports has dropped from 92% to 87%. "We continue to diversify markets," said Soler, emphasizing promotional programs in the United States and Brazil. In the U.S., the share increased from 3% to 4%.

In Europe, the primary markets are the United Kingdom and Spain, although these are more established destinations with lower volumes. "They are smaller markets," she acknowledged.

The sector is now more structurally mature. "The business is considerably more developed and will certainly require increased efficiency," she warned. This necessitates adjustments in operational practices as well as in commercial strategy.

Logistics remains a crucial factor. "Ensuring that the time from harvest to delivery and final consumption is as efficient as possible" is very important, she emphasized, noting delays in certain services and extended lead times to India.

In China, in addition to commercial activities, the sector emphasizes reputation management. "Reputation is very important in China," she explained, which is why it conducts educational campaigns, engages with regional media, and has presented a documentary about the export process of Chilean cherries.

Soler noted that the logistical issue from last season "is still not fully resolved" because some companies continue to negotiate with the shipping provider.

Despite the challenges, the committee upholds a medium-term vision. "There are always opportunities; we have to keep working together," he concluded, in a scenario where Chile remains the most important player in the southern hemisphere for cherries.

