"Uruguay still has unresolved issues regarding logistics services to the United States"

The Uruguayan logistics sector is facing a challenging environment, characterized by the need for more consistent maritime services and increased demand from key markets such as the United States and Europe. Nicolás Lareo, country manager of Terramar Logística Uruguay, comments on this when discussing recent trends in foreign trade and the challenges Uruguay faces.

Terramar Logística, a privately owned Argentinian company with a presence in Montevideo since 2019, has shown sustained growth in the local market. "Year after year, we have outperformed the previous year," says Lareo. Despite adverse conditions in 2025 across the niches where they participate, the company managed to expand: "We grew 17% in volume compared to 2024."

© Terramar

The operation in Uruguay focuses on exports, mainly of agro-industrial products like oranges, mandarins, lemons, apples, and kaki. The company also provides integrated solutions for importing fruit and vegetables, including clearance, land transport, sea freight, and delivery. While exporters typically handle the initial overland leg, the company is ready to manage the entire logistics chain.

© Terramar

One of the main challenges is maritime connectivity. "Montevideo is a small and costly port, situated between two major players, Argentina and Brazil. As a result, shipping companies often skip Montevideo when they need to omit a port. This is compounded by port conflicts like strikes that have persisted for months," he said. Such circumstances significantly affect sensitive products like citrus, where transit time is critical: "Once harvested, the fruit must continue its process and reach its destination as quickly as possible."

© Terramar

Europe remains the company's primary target market. "Our strength is Europe," Lareo stated, highlighting ports like Algeciras, Rotterdam, and London Gateway. In contrast, the United States faces challenges. "Uruguay still has unresolved logistics issues with the U.S.," he added. Despite being a growing, more lucrative market than Europe, there are limited options for shipping from Uruguay to the U.S. This concentration on a few services diminishes competitiveness and flexibility.

© Terramar

Uruguay's internal logistics operate smoothly. "It's a process that functions efficiently and in coordination," he said. Short distances from production sites to Montevideo's port facilitate cargo flow. The company currently manages about 5,000 export containers each year, including meat, fish, timber, rice, fruit, honey, and animal meal, along with 1,000 to 1,200 imports.

Lareo expects costs to stay stable in the upcoming seasons, with freight rates remaining similar to last season. The focus will be on maintaining consistent itineraries and expanding options into strategic markets.

For more information:

Nicolás Lareo

Terramar Logistics

Uruguay

Tel: +598 98 780 160

Email: [email protected]

www,grupo-global.com.ar