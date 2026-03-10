"Sorting now goes far beyond visual inspection"

There is clear movement in the potato market, and companies that respond in time to technological innovation are reaping the benefits. Wilfried Rombauts of Optimum Sorting, which operates worldwide in the development of sorting machines for potato products, vegetables, and fruit, observes this trend. "Automation is becoming increasingly important, especially as qualified personnel are expensive and difficult to find."

It is a new working environment for Wilfried Rombauts. Wilfried, who attended the last Fruit Logistica trade fair for the first time with Optimum Sorting, moved from his previous employer after a long period of consideration. He has more than 22 years of experience in the food industry, with a strong focus on the potato sector, and is now enjoying a new challenge. "It is a different environment, but the field of work remains familiar. I remain in contact with many of the same people as before, which naturally makes the transition easier. It is a nice challenge, and I feel very comfortable here."

His role at the company is internationally oriented, with a strong focus on potato products and vegetables. His command of Southern European languages also proves useful for projects in Italy, Spain, and other markets. "Language and cultural knowledge are crucial in international cooperation. After five months, I can say with certainty that my international network is a valuable addition to that of my colleagues, a perfect win-win."

Automation and robotization on the rise

The potato market is changing rapidly, he notes. Robotization and advanced sorting technologies are on the rise, partly due to a shortage of qualified personnel in Western Europe and North America. "Sorting has long gone beyond visual assessment. Structure, consistency, and quality are key, and not only for the big players. With technologies such as optical sorting and laser detection, we can remove foreign objects such as metal particles, plastic, wood, or glass from the product flow at an early stage."

Here, Optimum Sorting not only targets the biggest players with the widest belt sorter (2400 mm), but also offers solutions for smaller companies looking to grow. "Machines such as the Novus belt sorter with a belt width of 600 mm (the narrowest in the industry) enable efficient sorting without large investments. Each machine is adapted to the customer's specific needs. Customization is our standard, because every product and situation is different."

Novus belt sorter

Technological developments are not stopping. In 2025, Optimum Sorting introduced sorting solutions that can be equipped with metal detection, allowing metal particles to be removed from the product even before the packaging process. "This is something many customers are strongly focused on these days. Their requirements are becoming increasingly demanding, both visually and structurally. By combining optical systems with laser detection, we can deliver more accurate results, even though you cannot literally 'look' into the product. Structural variations and deviations can be detected in such a way that reliable sorting decisions can be made."

Global market opportunities

And that, Wilfried argues, creates opportunities for continued growth worldwide, as new markets increasingly come into focus. The global market is dynamic. While Europe and North America are still investing under relatively high interest rates, demand is growing strongly in countries such as China, India, Turkey, and Egypt. "Our role is to support clients globally, with local teams carrying out much of the work on the ground. That makes strategic thinking easier without having to manage everything ourselves."

"What sets us apart is our focus on delivering the best solution for every customer, regardless of size or product type, whether it is whole potatoes, cubes, slices, crisps, or chips. We think alongside our customers, dare to give honest advice, and deliver tailor-made solutions. That honesty leads to long-term relationships and ensures that customers keep coming back."

