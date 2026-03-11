© Stroonionpeels

You can't escape what's in your blood, after all, it's onions," says Sjaak Stroosnijder. "It has now been almost nine years since we sold Uienhandel Stroosnijder to Top Onions, for whom I worked for another three years afterwards. But after years of taking it easy, cycling many kilometres on the road bike, going on holidays, and spending time with family and friends, the 'juun' (onions) still keeps calling."

"Through an offer from Ulft-based Finis BV to advise onion peeling companies that could benefit from support in any way, I have now been able to assist several companies to mutual satisfaction. Because this work is also very rewarding, I would like to share my years of knowledge and experience with companies that could use it. That is why I have come up with a fitting name for my small company: Stroonionpeels."

For more information:

Sjaak Stroosnijder

Stroonionpeels B.V.

Maartenbroersweg 68

4417 BL Hansweert

Mob: +31 6 81585411

[email protected]