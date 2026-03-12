U.S. lawmakers push to open Japan’s market to fresh potatoes

Members of the U.S. Congress have urged the administration to prioritize market access for U.S. fresh table stock potatoes to Japan during the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae to the United States. The bipartisan letter was led by U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo and Ranking Member Ron Wyden and supported by lawmakers from both chambers.

According to the letter, gaining access to Japan's fresh potato market could generate about US$150 million in additional annual exports for the United States. Lawmakers say the move would expand export opportunities for U.S. potato growers and support farming communities.

© National Potato Council

"U.S. potato growers produce the best potatoes in the world. International trade and foreign export markets are critical to the U.S. potato industry," wrote the legislators.

"With low commodity prices and increased input costs this year, the potato sector, and specialty crops more broadly, are facing a major economic crisis. Japan represents a massive market with significant export opportunities for American potato growers," the letter continued. "Securing this long-delayed market access petition and unlocking the critical Japanese export market would make a meaningful difference for potato growers in our states and across the country."

The National Potato Council (NPC) also welcomed the congressional letter and said expanded access would strengthen export opportunities. According to NPC, Japan would become the largest export market for U.S. fresh potatoes outside of North America if access were granted.

The United States first requested access to fresh potatoes more than 30 years ago, but technical discussions have not progressed. The NPC said improving access remains a priority for the sector.

According to a 2024 NPC study, about 20 per cent of U.S.-grown potatoes are exported. These exports contribute about US$4.8 billion to the U.S. economy and support around 34,000 domestic jobs.

Brett Jensen, NPC vice president of trade affairs and a potato grower from Idaho Falls, Idaho, said: "U.S. family farmers are facing an economic crisis fueled by low market prices and high input costs. I want to thank Senator Crapo for his leadership in urging the Trump Administration to apply political pressure to Japan to finally end more than 30 years of delays."

Greg Harris, NPC vice president of finance and a potato grower from Boardman, Oregon, added: "Opening this market would provide an immediate boost to the family farms in the Pacific Northwest and across the nation. We appreciate Senator Wyden's dedication to breaking down these long-standing trade barriers. This bipartisan effort sends a clear message that the U.S. expects Japan to honor its trade commitments and provide a level playing field for our producers."

The NPC Board of Directors recently passed a resolution during its 2026 Washington Summit encouraging the administration to advance negotiations with Japan on fresh potato access during 2026.

© National Potato Council

National Potato Council

www.nationalpotatocouncil.org

Senator Elissa Slotkin

www.slotkin.senate.gov